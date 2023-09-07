Commerzbank supports sustainability fair IMPACT FESTIVAL

September 07, 2023

On 13 and 14 September 2023, the IMPACT FESTIVAL will open its doors for the third time. Commerzbank has been a sponsor since the first hour. The event is the largest trade fair for sustainable innovations in Europe and is hosted by neosfer, the innovation unit of Commerzbank. More than 350 start-ups from the greentech sector will exhibit their products and ideas in the Offenbach Fredenhagenhalle. A total of more than 3,000 participants, including investors, company representatives, sustainability experts, and speakers from science, research, and politics, will be on site.

Speakers include climate researcher Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, mobility expert Katja Diehl, the Hessian Minister for Economic Affairs, Energy, Transport, and Regional Development, Tarek Al-Wazir, and the founder of "Healthy Earth - Healthy People", Eckhart von Hirschhausen.

From the point of view of Jörg Oliveri del Castillo-Schulz, Member of Commerzbank's Board of Managing Directors and Chief Operating Officer, sustainability and digitalisation are inseparable. "Data plays a central role in sustainable transformation." Oliveri del Castillo-Schulz, who will be the keynote speaker on 14 September, is convinced that it is important to collect, analyse, and control relevant data. In his speech, he will address the fact that sustainability will play an even more important role in assessing and financing companies in the future. "In addition to financial data, sustainability data will become an important factor in the coming years," Oliveri del Castillo-Schulz said prior to the event.

With the financial support for the IMPACT FESTIVAL, Commerzbank promotes networking between greentechs and other companies. The Bank also provides important impetus in the real economy through expert contributions and workshops by Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) experts. In addition to the traditional banking business, Commerzbank supports its customers with the Impact Solutions platform. This is an online marketplace with 80 leading providers for sustainable business transformation. On both days of the event, the Bank's ESG experts will provide information on this, as well as on Commerzbank's sustained commitment.

Tickets for the IMPACT FESTIVAL can be purchased at impact-festival.earth/en.

With the Commerzbank code IF23-Commerzbank-30, interested parties can get a 30 per cent discount on the ticket price.

