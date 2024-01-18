Commerzbank: takeover of Aquila Capital
Commerzbank says it intends to make Aquila Capital a European "leader" in sustainable investment, with assets under management set to exceed €40 billion following the merger.
Aquila Capital currently manages wind, solar and hydroelectric assets, as well as sustainable real estate and green logistics projects, for institutional investors worldwide.
The transaction, the amount of which was not disclosed, is expected to close in the second quarter.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction