FRANKFURT, June 23 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank said on Friday that it would book another provision of 342 million euros ($372.27 million) following a court ruling on how banks treat Swiss franc loans in Poland.

The bank said the figure would impact its second-quarter earnings but that it still expects a 2023 net profit "well above that of 2022".

Commerzbank has a presence in Poland through its mBank unit and had already warned that further provisions were likely.

($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims)