Commerzbank to take 490 mln euro Q3 hit due to mBank unit

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank
said on Tuesday it would take a 490 million euro ($471
million) hit to its third-quarter operating profit after its
Polish mBank unit booked additional provisions for its
Swiss franc loans.
The German lender said it nevertheless still expected to
reach its net profit target of more than 1 billion euros for the
full year.
Frankfurt-listed shares of Commerzbank, which is in the
midst of a costly restructuring that involves cutting 10,000
jobs and closing branches, were down 5.5% after the news.
The issue, which has affected banks across Poland, stems
from more than a decade ago, when mortgage customers took out
loans in Swiss francs to take advantage of low Swiss interest
rates, only to face far higher costs when the value of the
Polish zloty slumped.
Polish courts have been deciding how the loans can be
treated, including what banks can charge in interest for the
loans, creating uncertainty for banks and their bottom lines.
"Despite the new burden in Poland, we are maintaining our
earnings target for the full year 2022 in view of the strong
overall revenue development," said Commerzbank's finance chief
Bettina Orlopp.
Commerzbank had attempted to sell mBank but abandoned the
effort after an auction petered out in 2020.
Commerzbank in July announced it would also be impacted in
the third quarter by a law in Poland that allows mortgage
borrowers to skip monthly repayments as many as eight times
through the end of 2023.
($1 = 1.0408 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Sims and Sabine Wollrab
Editing by Mark Potter)