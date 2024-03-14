FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank shares rose on Thursday morning following statements by its CFO and were among the top stocks on the DAX. They gained up to 2.5 percent to 11.905 euros in early trading.

Borsianer referred to the "positive tenor" of the statements made by CFO Bettina Orlopp at a conference of the US bank Morgan Stanley. In particular, the statements about the first two months of the new year were interpreted as "encouraging", they said.

With the rise, the share price approached the annual high of EUR 11.94 from the beginning of January and the multi-year high of just over EUR 12 from March 2023 is also within reach again.

After a strong start to the year, the Commerzbank share price fell somewhat in the weeks that followed, dropping to almost EUR 10. Since the announcement of the figures for the past year, however, the share price has been on the upswing again.

With an increase of just over ten percent, it has outperformed the DAX so far this year. The share is thus continuing the high of recent years. In 2023, the Borsen share had already risen by 22%. In the previous year, the increase amounted to almost a third./ck/zb/men