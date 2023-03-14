FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - After a rise in construction interest rates above the four percent mark, experts expect fluctuations in the wake of the banking problems in the United States. For real estate buyers, they see a short-term easing in financing. In the medium term, however, construction interest rates should increase significantly, many experts believe.

At the beginning of the week the building interest for ten-year financings lay over the mark of four per cent, show data of the Frankfurt FMH Finanzberatung and the credit mediator Interhyp. Thus the interest for such loans rose after an intermediate low in January with well 3,5 per cent again noticeably and reached the highest conditions since October, when they had already lain scarcely over four per cent.

According to Interhyp, interest rates for loans with ten-year fixed interest rates were at 4.05 percent on Monday. "We expect for the current year strongly fluctuating interest rates in a corridor between three and four percent, briefly even above, as is the case right now," said private customer business executive Mirjam Mohr. FMH recently saw construction interest rates at a similar level, averaging 4.02 percent.

The prospect of further key interest rate increases by the major central banks in the fight against stubborn inflation had driven up interest rates on the capital markets. At the end of February, for example, the yield on ten-year German government bonds, on which construction interest rates are based, had risen to its highest level since 2011. When the European Central Bank (ECB) decides on interest rates this Thursday, a further increase in key rates is considered very likely.

However, with the banking crisis in the U.S., there is now fierce turbulence, which is also having an impact on German government bonds. Nervous investors are fleeing into safe investments and increasing their bond holdings. As a result, ten-year federal bonds rose, and yields fell again sharply in recent days.

"The first banks have reacted to this and have already lowered the construction financing interest rates again," said Ingo Foitzik, managing director of construction financing at the comparison portal Check24. He expects further sharp interest rate cuts this week. In the medium term, however, he expects an upward trend: "In the coming months, the interest rate will again go towards four percent or even beyond due to further interest rate increases by the ECB."

Max Herbst, founder of FMH-Finanzberatung, goes even further: "Five percent by the end of the year is not doom and gloom, but a realistic forecast." There is no significant weakening of inflation in sight, he said. "As long as inflation barely falls, the pressure on federal bonds will remain high." High wage settlements in wage rounds also kept prices up. Herbst sees the era of extremely favorable real estate financing with low interest rates coming to an end.

"The ECB is walking an extremely fine line between calming the market and fighting inflation," wrote Michael Neumann, chief executive officer at Dr. Klein. If the ECB's inflation target remains the realistic one, there should be no sustained increases in construction rates. The situation is different, he said, if inflation data in the coming months contradict it. "Then interest rates for ten-year loans of well over four percent are possible."

The rapid rise in construction interest rates since the beginning of last year has made financing enormously more expensive and halted the years-long real estate boom - prices for apartments and houses have fallen slightly on average. By way of comparison, in January 2022 real estate buyers were still able to take out ten-year financing at less than one percent interest per year. The poorer conditions mean that the monthly installments for interest and repayment are hundreds of euros higher than before, which makes buying real estate unaffordable for many people.

The rise in interest rates is also making itself felt in the mortgage business, which has slumped since last spring. According to data from the Deutsche Bundesbank, new mortgage loan business, including extensions, amounted to 12.7 billion euros in January - almost half less than in the same month last year. This was the weakest start to the year since time series began in 2003, commented analysts Barkow Consulting./als/DP/zb