HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - It is set to become Germany's third-highest skyscraper after the Commerzbank Tower and the Messeturm in Frankfurt: construction of the Elbtower at the southeastern tip of Hamburg's HafenCity is making progress, according to project developer Signa Real Estate. At the end of July, the shell broke through the 60-meter mark, it said. Designed by the office of star architect David Chipperfield, the Elbtower is expected to reach 245 meters in height with 65 floors.

"We are continuously working our way up," Signa Real Estate quoted Marcus Eckert, division manager at construction firm Adolf Lupp, as saying. "Every six to eight days, the Elbtower grows by one floor at a time, or about four meters." Day after day, he said, around 300 construction workers are at work on the site. By the end of the year, it is expected to reach 100 meters in height, and the skyscraper should be completed by 2026.

The building is not only growing in height, but also in width, it said. From mid-August, the outlines of the base should be visible. The Nobu Hospitality company, in which U.S. actor and Oscar winner Robert de Niro also has a stake, will operate a hotel there, it said. The group is also slated to operate a bar to be built on an observation deck on the 55th floor.

The actual building construction had begun in January after payment of the second purchase price installment. A four-meter-thick floor slab had been poured at the end of last year. According to the purchase agreement, the net purchase price for the property directly on the Elbe bridges was 122 million euros.

In the long real estate boom of recent years, a number of luxury residential towers have been built in major German cities, including the Grand Tower in Frankfurt. However, some projects have seen significant construction delays and substantial cost increases - including the Elbtower: according to Signa Real Estate, the skyscraper is expected to cost 950 million euros; when the project was unveiled in 2018, there had been talk of 700 million euros.

Signa Real Estate is part of the Signa Holding of Austrian billionaire René Benko, which is also known in Germany as the owner of the Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof department store chain./bsp/DP/stw