BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - According to an analysis by consumer advice centers, bank customers in Germany have to pay above-average fees for so-called basic accounts. With normal use, it can be up to almost 28 euros per month, as reported by "Der Spiegel", citing an evaluation by the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations. Its head, Ramona Pop, said: "The costs for a basic account in Germany are by far the highest in Europe." According to the data, the top price in Denmark is 13 euros, in Finland 10 euros. In France, Ireland and Poland, basic accounts are free of charge.

Since summer 2016, every citizen in Germany has been entitled to a current account as a result of an EU directive. Previously, people without a permanent residence or refugees, for example, often found it difficult to open an account. "Participation in modern social life is inconceivable without an account," Pop emphasized.

The association once again called for a maximum price to be set for the basic account in Germany. However, the German banking industry rejected a price cap in "Der Spiegel". Banks and savings banks set their own prices. In other European countries, account management fees are higher and the basic account is therefore paid for by other customers./bf/DP/zb