    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
DGAP-PVR : Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/30/2021 | 08:13am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-30 / 14:12 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                          Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft 
 
 Street:                        Kaiserstraße 16 
 
 Postal code:                   60311 
 
 City:                          Frankfurt am Main 
                                Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway 
 City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 25 Aug 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               2.98 %                     0.06 %       3.04 %                           1252357634 
 
 Previous                          3.03 %                     0.57 %       3.60 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000CBK1001               0       37364590         0.00 %         2.98 % 
 
 Total                   37364590                       2.98 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument           Expiration or maturity   Exercise or conversion           Voting rights Voting rights in 
                              date                     period                                absolute                % 
 
 Shares on loan (right to     N/A                      At any time                             234810           0.02 % 
 recall) 
 
                                                       Total                                   234810           0.02 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 CFD            N/A                    At any time             Cash                               500000         0.04 % 
 
                                                               Total                              500000         0.04 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name               % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments (if  Total of both (if at least 
                            least 3% or more)                         at least 5% or more)                 5% or more) 
 
 State of                                   %                                            %                           % 
 Norway 
 
 Norges Bank                                %                                            %                           % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 30 Aug 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft 
              Kaiserstraße 16 
              60311 Frankfurt am Main 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.commerzbank.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1229734 2021-08-30

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229734&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2021 08:12 ET (12:12 GMT)

