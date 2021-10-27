Disclosures according to Pfandbriefgesetz as of 09-30-2021
Disclosures according to Pfandbriefgesetz
Mortgage Pfandbriefe
Art. 28 (1) No. 1, 2, 3 PfandBG
| €m
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
Risk-adjusted
Risk-adjusted
Cover calculation mortgage
Nominal
Net present
net present
Nominal
Net present
net present
Pfandbriefe
value
value
value
1
value
value
value
1
Liabilities to be covered
21,862.7
22,886.3
22,078.2
20,408.9
21,821.2
20,688.2
of which Pfandbriefe outstanding
21,862.7
22,886.3
22,078.2
20,408.9
21,821.2
20,688.2
of which derivatives
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cover assets
35,918.1
39,043.9
37,098.5
32,614.8
36,368.5
34,203.7
of which cover loans
34,887.5
37,867.3
35,982.0
31,620.8
35,204.3
33,108.3
of which cover assets Art. 19 (1)
No. 1, 2, 3 PfandBG
1,030.6
1,176.6
1,116.5
993.9
1,164.2
1,095.4
of which derivatives
-
-
-
-
-
-
Risk-adjusted net present value after
interest rate stress test
15,020.3
13,515.5
Loss from currency stress test
-
-
Cover surplus
14,055.4
16,157.6
15,020.3
12,205.9
14,547.3
13,515.5
Risk-adjustednet present value including currency stress test.
Art. 28 (1) no. 2 PfandBG
| €m
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
Mortgage Pfandbriefe outstanding with a residual term of
up to 6 months
1,149.2
812.9
over 6 months up to 12 months
2,622.0
630.5
over 12 months up to 18 months
1,198.0
1,147.0
over 18 months up to 2 years
1,110.0
2,622.0
over 2 years up to 3 years
2,883.5
2,308.0
over 3 years up to 4 years
3,341.0
2,888.5
over 4 years up to 5 years
3,321.5
2,341.0
over 5 years up to 10 years
4,826.5
6,248.0
over 10 years
1,411.0
1,411.0
Total
21,862.7
20,408.9
Cover assets mortgage Pfandbriefe with a residual fixed interest period of
up to 6 months
949.1
836.3
over 6 months up to 12 months
1,358.4
1,133.4
over 12 months up to 18 months
1,362.6
1,010.8
over 18 months up to 2 years
1,842.6
1,411.9
over 2 years up to 3 years
3,876.0
3,352.2
over 3 years up to 4 years
3,846.0
3,840.7
over 4 years up to 5 years
4,189.0
3,639.0
over 5 years up to 10 years
15,920.1
15,184.6
over 10 years
2,574.3
2,205.8
Total
35,918.1
32,614.8
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz
30 September 2021 | Page 2
Art. 28 (1) no. 4, 5, 6 PfandBG
Equalisation claims as defined by Art. 19 (1) no. 1 Pfandbriefgesetz
Germany
-
-
Total
-
-
Loans as defined by Art. 19 (1) no. 2 Pfandbriefgesetz
Germany
-
-
of which covered bonds as defined by Art. 129 of EU Regulation 575/2013
-
-
Total
-
-
Loans as defined by Art. 19 (1) no. 3 Pfandbriefgesetz
Germany
490.0
490.0
Italy
341.6
344.9
Austria
109.0
69.0
Spain
90.0
90.0
Total
1,030.6
993.9
Total
1,030.6
993.9
Art. 28 (2) no. 1 a PfandBG
Size categories
| €m
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
Up to €0.3m
26,652.4
24,304.9
over €0.3m up to €1m
6,238.9
5,558.4
over €1m up to €10m
1,133.1
1,079.7
over €10m
863.1
677.9
Total
34,887.5
31,620.8
Art. 28 (2) no. 1 b and c PfandBG
Mortgage Pfandbriefe by country and type of use
€m
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
Germany
Commercial
Residential
Commercial
Residential
Flats
-
9,687.5
-
8,602.4
Single family house
-
20,566.6
-
18,680.0
Multi-dwellings
-
3,818.2
-
3,545.3
Office buildings
635.2
-
454.1
-
Retail buildings
155.3
-
187.9
-
Industrial buildings
0.2
-
0.2
-
Other commercially used real estate
24.4
-
150.8
-
Unfinished new buildings not yet generating
income
-
0.0
-
0.1
Building sites
-
-
-
-
Total
815.1
34,072.4
793.0
30,827.9
Art. 28 (1) no. 10 PfandBG
Foreign currency
| €m
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
Net present value
-
-
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz
30 September 2021 | Page 3
Art. 28 (1) no. 9 PfandBG
Interest structure
| %
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
Share of fixed-income cover assets
98.4
98.7
Share of fixed-income Pfandbriefe
77.1
89.7
Art. 28 (1) no. 8 PfandBG
Limit breaches
| €m
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
Total amount of loans that exceed the limits defined by Art. 13 (1) PfandBG
-
-
Total amount of loans that exceed the limits defined by Art. 19 (1) PfandBG
-
-
Art. 28 (1) no. 11 PfandBG
Other structural data
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
Average age of the loans weighted by value, in years (seasoning)
4.8
4.7
Average weighted loan-to-value ratio in %
52.3
52.6
Art. 28 (2) no. 2 PfandBG
Payments in arrear Germany
| €m
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
Total payments overdue by at least 90 days
-
-
Total amount of interest in arrears
-
-
Total amount of these receivables where the arrears represent at least 5% of the receivable
concerned
-
-
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz
30 September 2021 | Page 4
Public Pfandbriefe
Art. 28 (1) no. 1 and 3 PfandBG
| €m
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
Risk-adjusted
Risk-adjusted
Cover calculation public
Nominal
Net present
net present
Nominal
Net present
net present
Pfandbriefe
value
value
value
1
value
value
value
1
Liabilities to be covered
12,123.5
14,196.3
13,642.5
11,436.4
13,984.2
13,278.4
of which Pfandbriefe outstanding
12,123.5
14,196.3
13,642.5
11,436.4
13,984.2
13,278.4
of which derivatives
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cover assets
13,576.2
17,316.6
15,141.7
12,556.7
17,465.8
15,178.0
of which loans for export finance
2,370.4
2,487.3
2,414.6
2,149.3
2,272.6
2,205.4
of which cover assets Art. 20 (1)
PfandBG
13,502.7
17,225.1
15,054.6
12,481.6
17,367.4
15,085.3
of which cover assets Art. 20 (2)
PfandBG
73.5
91.5
87.1
75.2
98.4
92.7
of which derivatives
-
-
-
-
-
-
Risk-adjusted net present value after
interest rate stress test
1,847.7
2,461.3
Loss from currency stress test
-348.5
-561.6
Cover surplus
1,452.6
3,120.3
1,499.2
1,120.4
3,481.6
1,899.7
1 Risk-adjusted net present value including currency stress test.
Art. 28 (1) no. 2 PfandBG
| €m
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
Public Pfandbriefe outstanding with a residual term of
up to 6 months
210.9
246.9
over 6 months up to 12 months
228.0
82.0
over 12 months up to 18 months
3,035.0
206.9
over 18 months up to 2 years
214.1
228.0
over 2 years up to 3 years
1,572.8
3,247.7
over 3 years up to 4 years
2,512.7
1,572.8
over 4 years up to 5 years
1,430.8
2,522.7
over 5 years up to 10 years
1,322.6
1,462.3
over 10 years
1,596.7
1,867.0
Total
12,123.5
11,436.4
Cover assets public Pfandbriefe with a residual fixed interest period of
up to 6 months
512.8
896.8
over 6 months up to 12 months
795.0
405.1
over 12 months up to 18 months
459.6
391.0
over 18 months up to 2 years
519.1
596.8
over 2 years up to 3 years
1,123.8
868.1
over 3 years up to 4 years
979.8
988.9
over 4 years up to 5 years
947.0
751.3
over 5 years up to 10 years
3,532.4
3,318.8
over 10 years
4,706.6
4,340.0
Total
13,576.2
12,556.7
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz
30 September 2021 | Page 5
Art. 28 (1) no. 4 and 5 PfandBG
Other cover assets
| €m
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
Equalisation claims as defined by Art. 20 (2) no. 1 Pfandbriefgesetz
Germany
-
-
Total
-
-
Loans as defined by Art. 20 (2) no. 2 Pfandbriefgesetz
Germany
73.5
75.2
of which covered bonds as defined by Art. 129 of EU Regulation 575/2013
-
-
Total
73.5
75.2
Total
73.5
75.2
Art. 28 (3) no.1 PfandBG
Size categories
| €m
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
up to €10m
868.5
600.0
over €10m up to €100m
4,115.8
3,643.8
over €100m
8,518.5
8,237.8
Total
13,502.7
12,481.6
Art. 28 (1) no. 10 PfandBG
Foreign currency
| €m
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
Net present value in Swiss francs
467.2
578.9
Net present value in British pounds
2,424.0
3,203.5
Net present value in Australian dollars
-
8.5
Net present value in US dollars
1,111.9
940.4
Art. 28 (1) no. 9 PfandBG
Interest structure
| %
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
Share of fixed-income cover assets
72.1
72.3
Share of fixed-income Pfandbriefe
39.9
44.5
Art. 28 (1) no. 8 PfandBG
Limit breaches
| €m
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
Total amount of loans that exceed the limits defined by Art. 20 (2) PfandBG
-
-
Art. 28 (3) no. 3 PfandBG
Payments in arrear
| €m
30.09.2021
30.09.2020
Total payments overdue by at least 90 days
-
-
Total amount of these receivables where the arrears represent at least
5% of the receivable concerned
-
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.