Disclosures according to Pfandbriefgesetz as of 09-30-2021

10/27/2021 | 06:38am EDT
Disclosures according to Pfandbriefgesetz

Mortgage Pfandbriefe

Art. 28 (1) No. 1, 2, 3 PfandBG | €m

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

Risk-adjusted

Risk-adjusted

Cover calculation mortgage

Nominal

Net present

net present

Nominal

Net present

net present

Pfandbriefe

value

value

value1

value

value

value1

Liabilities to be covered

21,862.7

22,886.3

22,078.2

20,408.9

21,821.2

20,688.2

of which Pfandbriefe outstanding

21,862.7

22,886.3

22,078.2

20,408.9

21,821.2

20,688.2

of which derivatives

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cover assets

35,918.1

39,043.9

37,098.5

32,614.8

36,368.5

34,203.7

of which cover loans

34,887.5

37,867.3

35,982.0

31,620.8

35,204.3

33,108.3

of which cover assets Art. 19 (1)

No. 1, 2, 3 PfandBG

1,030.6

1,176.6

1,116.5

993.9

1,164.2

1,095.4

of which derivatives

-

-

-

-

-

-

Risk-adjusted net present value after

interest rate stress test

15,020.3

13,515.5

Loss from currency stress test

-

-

Cover surplus

14,055.4

16,157.6

15,020.3

12,205.9

14,547.3

13,515.5

  • Risk-adjustednet present value including currency stress test.

Art. 28 (1) no. 2 PfandBG | €m

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

Mortgage Pfandbriefe outstanding with a residual term of

up to 6 months

1,149.2

812.9

over 6 months up to 12 months

2,622.0

630.5

over 12 months up to 18 months

1,198.0

1,147.0

over 18 months up to 2 years

1,110.0

2,622.0

over 2 years up to 3 years

2,883.5

2,308.0

over 3 years up to 4 years

3,341.0

2,888.5

over 4 years up to 5 years

3,321.5

2,341.0

over 5 years up to 10 years

4,826.5

6,248.0

over 10 years

1,411.0

1,411.0

Total

21,862.7

20,408.9

Cover assets mortgage Pfandbriefe with a residual fixed interest period of

up to 6 months

949.1

836.3

over 6 months up to 12 months

1,358.4

1,133.4

over 12 months up to 18 months

1,362.6

1,010.8

over 18 months up to 2 years

1,842.6

1,411.9

over 2 years up to 3 years

3,876.0

3,352.2

over 3 years up to 4 years

3,846.0

3,840.7

over 4 years up to 5 years

4,189.0

3,639.0

over 5 years up to 10 years

15,920.1

15,184.6

over 10 years

2,574.3

2,205.8

Total

35,918.1

32,614.8

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz

30 September 2021 | Page 2

Art. 28 (1) no. 4, 5, 6 PfandBG

Other cover assets | €m

30.09.202130.09.2020

Equalisation claims as defined by Art. 19 (1) no. 1 Pfandbriefgesetz

Germany

-

-

Total

-

-

Loans as defined by Art. 19 (1) no. 2 Pfandbriefgesetz

Germany

-

-

of which covered bonds as defined by Art. 129 of EU Regulation 575/2013

-

-

Total

-

-

Loans as defined by Art. 19 (1) no. 3 Pfandbriefgesetz

Germany

490.0

490.0

Italy

341.6

344.9

Austria

109.0

69.0

Spain

90.0

90.0

Total

1,030.6

993.9

Total

1,030.6

993.9

Art. 28 (2) no. 1 a PfandBG

Size categories | €m

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

Up to €0.3m

26,652.4

24,304.9

over €0.3m up to €1m

6,238.9

5,558.4

over €1m up to €10m

1,133.1

1,079.7

over €10m

863.1

677.9

Total

34,887.5

31,620.8

Art. 28 (2) no. 1 b and c PfandBG

Mortgage Pfandbriefe by country and type of use

€m

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

Germany

Commercial

Residential

Commercial

Residential

Flats

-

9,687.5

-

8,602.4

Single family house

-

20,566.6

-

18,680.0

Multi-dwellings

-

3,818.2

-

3,545.3

Office buildings

635.2

-

454.1

-

Retail buildings

155.3

-

187.9

-

Industrial buildings

0.2

-

0.2

-

Other commercially used real estate

24.4

-

150.8

-

Unfinished new buildings not yet generating

income

-

0.0

-

0.1

Building sites

-

-

-

-

Total

815.1

34,072.4

793.0

30,827.9

Art. 28 (1) no. 10 PfandBG

Foreign currency | €m

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

Net present value

-

-

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz

30 September 2021 | Page 3

Art. 28 (1) no. 9 PfandBG

Interest structure | %

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

Share of fixed-income cover assets

98.4

98.7

Share of fixed-income Pfandbriefe

77.1

89.7

Art. 28 (1) no. 8 PfandBG

Limit breaches | €m

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

Total amount of loans that exceed the limits defined by Art. 13 (1) PfandBG

-

-

Total amount of loans that exceed the limits defined by Art. 19 (1) PfandBG

-

-

Art. 28 (1) no. 11 PfandBG

Other structural data

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

Average age of the loans weighted by value, in years (seasoning)

4.8

4.7

Average weighted loan-to-value ratio in %

52.3

52.6

Art. 28 (2) no. 2 PfandBG

Payments in arrear Germany | €m

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

Total payments overdue by at least 90 days

-

-

Total amount of interest in arrears

-

-

Total amount of these receivables where the arrears represent at least 5% of the receivable

concerned

-

-

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz

30 September 2021 | Page 4

Public Pfandbriefe

Art. 28 (1) no. 1 and 3 PfandBG | €m

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

Risk-adjusted

Risk-adjusted

Cover calculation public

Nominal

Net present

net present

Nominal

Net present

net present

Pfandbriefe

value

value

value1

value

value

value1

Liabilities to be covered

12,123.5

14,196.3

13,642.5

11,436.4

13,984.2

13,278.4

of which Pfandbriefe outstanding

12,123.5

14,196.3

13,642.5

11,436.4

13,984.2

13,278.4

of which derivatives

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cover assets

13,576.2

17,316.6

15,141.7

12,556.7

17,465.8

15,178.0

of which loans for export finance

2,370.4

2,487.3

2,414.6

2,149.3

2,272.6

2,205.4

of which cover assets Art. 20 (1)

PfandBG

13,502.7

17,225.1

15,054.6

12,481.6

17,367.4

15,085.3

of which cover assets Art. 20 (2)

PfandBG

73.5

91.5

87.1

75.2

98.4

92.7

of which derivatives

-

-

-

-

-

-

Risk-adjusted net present value after

interest rate stress test

1,847.7

2,461.3

Loss from currency stress test

-348.5

-561.6

Cover surplus

1,452.6

3,120.3

1,499.2

1,120.4

3,481.6

1,899.7

1 Risk-adjusted net present value including currency stress test.

Art. 28 (1) no. 2 PfandBG | €m

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

Public Pfandbriefe outstanding with a residual term of

up to 6 months

210.9

246.9

over 6 months up to 12 months

228.0

82.0

over 12 months up to 18 months

3,035.0

206.9

over 18 months up to 2 years

214.1

228.0

over 2 years up to 3 years

1,572.8

3,247.7

over 3 years up to 4 years

2,512.7

1,572.8

over 4 years up to 5 years

1,430.8

2,522.7

over 5 years up to 10 years

1,322.6

1,462.3

over 10 years

1,596.7

1,867.0

Total

12,123.5

11,436.4

Cover assets public Pfandbriefe with a residual fixed interest period of

up to 6 months

512.8

896.8

over 6 months up to 12 months

795.0

405.1

over 12 months up to 18 months

459.6

391.0

over 18 months up to 2 years

519.1

596.8

over 2 years up to 3 years

1,123.8

868.1

over 3 years up to 4 years

979.8

988.9

over 4 years up to 5 years

947.0

751.3

over 5 years up to 10 years

3,532.4

3,318.8

over 10 years

4,706.6

4,340.0

Total

13,576.2

12,556.7

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft | Disclosures Art. 28 Pfandbriefgesetz

30 September 2021 | Page 5

Art. 28 (1) no. 4 and 5 PfandBG

Other cover assets | €m

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

Equalisation claims as defined by Art. 20 (2) no. 1 Pfandbriefgesetz

Germany

-

-

Total

-

-

Loans as defined by Art. 20 (2) no. 2 Pfandbriefgesetz

Germany

73.5

75.2

of which covered bonds as defined by Art. 129 of EU Regulation 575/2013

-

-

Total

73.5

75.2

Total

73.5

75.2

Art. 28 (3) no.1 PfandBG

Size categories | €m

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

up to €10m

868.5

600.0

over €10m up to €100m

4,115.8

3,643.8

over €100m

8,518.5

8,237.8

Total

13,502.7

12,481.6

Art. 28 (1) no. 10 PfandBG

Foreign currency | €m

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

Net present value in Swiss francs

467.2

578.9

Net present value in British pounds

2,424.0

3,203.5

Net present value in Australian dollars

-

8.5

Net present value in US dollars

1,111.9

940.4

Art. 28 (1) no. 9 PfandBG

Interest structure | %

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

Share of fixed-income cover assets

72.1

72.3

Share of fixed-income Pfandbriefe

39.9

44.5

Art. 28 (1) no. 8 PfandBG

Limit breaches | €m

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

Total amount of loans that exceed the limits defined by Art. 20 (2) PfandBG

-

-

Art. 28 (3) no. 3 PfandBG

Payments in arrear | €m

30.09.2021

30.09.2020

Total payments overdue by at least 90 days

-

-

Total amount of these receivables where the arrears represent at least

5% of the receivable concerned

-

-

Disclaimer

Commerzbank AG published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 10:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
