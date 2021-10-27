Disclosures according to Pfandbriefgesetz as of 09-30-2021

Art. 28 (1) no. 4 and 5 PfandBG

Other cover assets | €m 30.09.2021 30.09.2020

Equalisation claims as defined by Art. 20 (2) no. 1 Pfandbriefgesetz

Germany - -

Total - -

Loans as defined by Art. 20 (2) no. 2 Pfandbriefgesetz

Germany 73.5 75.2

of which covered bonds as defined by Art. 129 of EU Regulation 575/2013 - -

Total 73.5 75.2

Art. 28 (3) no.1 PfandBG

Size categories | €m 30.09.2021 30.09.2020

up to €10m 868.5 600.0

over €10m up to €100m 4,115.8 3,643.8

over €100m 8,518.5 8,237.8

Total 13,502.7 12,481.6

Art. 28 (1) no. 10 PfandBG

Foreign currency | €m 30.09.2021 30.09.2020

Net present value in Swiss francs 467.2 578.9

Net present value in British pounds 2,424.0 3,203.5

Net present value in Australian dollars - 8.5

Net present value in US dollars 1,111.9 940.4

Art. 28 (1) no. 9 PfandBG

Interest structure | % 30.09.2021 30.09.2020

Share of fixed-income cover assets 72.1 72.3

Share of fixed-income Pfandbriefe 39.9 44.5

Art. 28 (1) no. 8 PfandBG

Limit breaches | €m 30.09.2021 30.09.2020

Total amount of loans that exceed the limits defined by Art. 20 (2) PfandBG - -

Art. 28 (3) no. 3 PfandBG

Payments in arrear | €m 30.09.2021 30.09.2020

Total payments overdue by at least 90 days - -

Total amount of these receivables where the arrears represent at least