Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Commerzbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar drifts lower as Fed minutes-fuelled bounce fades

05/20/2021 | 07:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A U.S. one dollar banknote is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar slipped on Thursday but remained well above three-month lows hit overnight after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed there was more talk of it tapering its bond purchases than investors had expected.

In the Fed minutes, several policymakers said a discussion about reducing the pace of asset purchases would be appropriate "at some point" if the U.S. economic recovery continues to gain momentum.

That surprised markets, with some investors unwinding some of their short dollar positions and pushing the dollar higher as they believed the Fed would remain on hold for the foreseeable future despite strong data.

However, the dollar's gains fizzled partially in London, trading with the greenback declining against most of its peers. Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar was down 0.25% at 90.00 but remained above a late-February low of 89.686 hit on Wednesday.

The dollar's overnight bounce coincided with a spike in U.S. Treasury yields and weaker stocks. Fed fund futures pricing for rate changes in late-2022 and early 2023 remain steady from earlier this week.

"The Fed minutes might end the recent period of dollar weakness for now, but it is still too early for a trend reversal," Commerzbank strategists said in a daily note.

The dollar has been declining over the past few weeks as key Fed officials have repeatedly said they were not ready to discuss reducing stimulus, judging that spikes in inflation would be transient.

The biggest beneficiary of the weak dollar trend was the Aussie dollar which also received a boost from robust April jobs data. It was up 0.4% at $0.7749.

The euro hopped 0.2% higher at $1.22 after having slipped 0.4% in the previous session and off a three-month high of $1.2245.

Cryptocurrencies were volatile after suffering one of their biggest losses on Wednesday in the wake of China's decision to ban financial and payment institutions from providing digital currency services.

Bitcoin last traded up 10% at $40,526, having fallen as low as $30,066 on Wednesday, which represented a whopping 54% fall from its record high hit just over a month ago.

Smaller rival Ether gained 13% at $2,765. On Wednesday, it fell 22.8%, its biggest daily fall since March 2020.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Peter Graff and Hugh Lawson)

By Saikat Chatterjee


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.22% 0.6357 Delayed Quote.1.50%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.42% 0.7754 Delayed Quote.1.03%
BITCOIN - EURO 7.66% 33133.57 Real-time Quote.30.32%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 7.91% 40335.64 Real-time Quote.29.63%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.08% 1.15813 Delayed Quote.4.00%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.14% 1.4126 Delayed Quote.3.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.09% 0.677007 Delayed Quote.5.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.16% 0.82553 Delayed Quote.5.53%
COMMERZBANK AG 0.62% 6.466 Delayed Quote.21.88%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.23% 1.21959 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.06% 0.011222 Delayed Quote.0.11%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.14% 0.01368 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.28% 0.71814 Delayed Quote.0.54%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.23% 0.819948 Delayed Quote.0.48%
All news about COMMERZBANK AG
07:44aDollar drifts lower as Fed minutes-fuelled bounce fades
RE
05/18RYANAIR  : Offers $1.5 Billion Eurobond
MT
05/18UPDATE : Gold Rises to a Four-Month High on Weaker Dollar and Lower Yields as De..
MT
05/18COMMERZBANK ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : New Supervisory Board members elected more
PU
05/18COMMERZBANK ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : New Supervisory Board members elected
PU
05/18EU completes bulk of SURE funding with 14 billion euro bond sale
RE
05/18Gold Rises to a Four-Month High on Weaker Dollar and Lower Yields as Demand R..
MT
05/18Commerzbank Notes Risk of Correction for The Canadian Dollar
MT
05/18Ryanair raises 1.2 billion euros in oversubscribed bond sale
RE
05/18Stocks, FX rise on dovish Fed, commodity gains
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 476 M 10 328 M 10 328 M
Net income 2021 -387 M -471 M -471 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 038 M 9 824 M 9 793 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 38 823
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 6,05 €
Last Close Price 6,42 €
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target -5,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Chief Financial Officer & Group Treasury
Dennis Bartel Head-Human Resources & Technology
Bernd Reh Head-Research & Press Contact
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG21.88%9 824
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.79%487 701
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.47%359 654
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%274 187
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.27.30%216 035
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.79%205 096