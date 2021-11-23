Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Commerzbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dollar steady, euro recovers on better than expected data

11/23/2021 | 03:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A U.S. one dollar banknote is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar index held near 16-month highs on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was picked for a second term, reinforcing market expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise in 2022.

The euro bounced off 16-month lows, meanwhile, helped by better-than-expected business growth in the region.

Currency markets have been mostly driven in recent months by market perceptions of the different paces at which global central banks reduce pandemic-era stimulus and raise rates.

Powell's renomination supports the view that the Fed is likely to begin raising rates in mid-2022, after it winds down its bond purchase program.

"Markets perceived the outcome as marginally hawkish, and futures now firmed up expectations for a hike in June from having been skewed toward July," currency analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman said in a note on Tuesday.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. business activity slowed moderately in November amid labor shortages and raw material delays, contributing to prices continuing to soar halfway through the fourth quarter.

The dollar index was little changed on the day at 96.461, after reaching a 16-month high of 96.61 in overnight trading.

The euro gained 0.16% against the dollar to $1.1251, after earlier hitting a 16-month low of $1.1226.

The euro had tumbled on Monday as concerns grew over new COVID-19 restrictions in Europe, with Austria entering another full lockdown and Germany considering following suit.

Germany's health minister has called for further restrictions on public spaces.

The euro has some short-term technical support in the $1.1240 - $1.1180 area, which were the highs reached in October and December 2019, Commerzbank technical analysts Karen Jones and Axel Rudolph said in a report on Tuesday. If it breaks below this area, however, it would likely fall to $1.1000, which is the 78.6% retracement of 2020's move, they said.

The dollar hit a four-and-a-half year high against the Japanese yen of 115.08 yen.

The greenback hit a seven-week high of C$1.2744 against the Canadian dollar, which was hurt by a slide in oil prices, before dropping back to C$1.2682 as oil prices rebounded.

The United States said on Tuesday it would release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves in coordination with China, India, South Korea, Japan and Britain to try to cool prices after OPEC+ producers repeatedly ignored calls for more crude.

The kiwi dipped 0.13% to $0.6951 before the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is expected to follow up its October rate hike with another 25-basis-point increase at its review on Wednesday.

Turkey's lira dived 15% in its second-worst day ever after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent sharp rate cuts and vowed to win his "economic war of independence" despite widespread criticism and pleas to reverse course.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was trading at around $57,644, up 2.4% on the day. Earlier this month it had hit an all-time high of $69,000. Ethereum gained 6.41% to $4,357.


Graphic: World FX rates https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:01PM (2001 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 96.4610 96.4670 +0.01% 7.202% +96.6120 +96.3080

Euro/Dollar $1.1251 $1.1234 +0.16% -7.91% +$1.1275 +$1.1226

Dollar/Yen 115.0350 114.9000 +0.14% +11.40% +115.1450 +114.5250

Euro/Yen 129.44 129.06 +0.29% +1.99% +129.5900 +128.9000

Dollar/Swiss 0.9333 0.9330 +0.04% +5.50% +0.9344 +0.9303

Sterling/Dollar $1.3381 $1.3400 -0.14% -2.05% +$1.3409 +$1.3344

Dollar/Canadian 1.2682 1.2701 -0.14% -0.40% +1.2744 +1.2682

Aussie/Dollar $0.7223 $0.7225 -0.01% -6.08% +$0.7236 +$0.7208

Euro/Swiss 1.0500 1.0481 +0.18% -2.84% +1.0513 +1.0470

Euro/Sterling 0.8406 0.8385 +0.25% -5.94% +0.8431 +0.8386

NZ $0.6951 $0.6957 -0.13% -3.24% +$0.6959 +$0.6917

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.9025 8.9420 -0.30% +3.82% +8.9755 +8.9055

Euro/Norway 10.0170 10.0300 -0.13% -4.30% +10.1038 +10.0178

Dollar/Sweden 9.0486 8.9953 +0.78% +10.40% +9.0538 +8.9725

Euro/Sweden 10.1813 10.1020 +0.78% +1.04% +10.1853 +10.1052

(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London;Editing by Alistair Bell and Dan Grebler)

By Karen Brettell


© Reuters 2021
All news about COMMERZBANK AG
03:24pDollar steady, euro recovers on better than expected data
RE
02:43pWTI Crude Oil Rises as the U.S and Others Move to Release Strategic Reserves to Check H..
MT
12:13pCommerzbank Tells Swiss Franc Bulls to "Be Careful"
MT
11:57aINSTANT VIEW-U.S. to release emergency oil reserves to cool prices
RE
09:10aGold Falls Back Below US$1,800 as the Dollar and Bond Yields Rise Following Powell Nomi..
MT
08:53aOil Steadies as the U.S and Others Move to Release Strategic Reserves to Check High Pri..
MT
07:06aCommerzbank on Overnight News
MT
06:55aOil Market Braces for Open Power Struggle Between Oil-Consuming Countries and OPEC+, Co..
MT
06:52aCommerzbank Says Supply Bottlenecks Still Weighing on Eurozone Economy Despite November..
MT
02:50aCOMMERZBANK AG : UBS remains Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMERZBANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 8 429 M 9 481 M 9 481 M
Net income 2021 -30,7 M -34,5 M -34,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -98,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 323 M 9 376 M 9 362 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 38 432
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 6,65 €
Average target price 7,07 €
Spread / Average Target 6,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board & CFO
Helmut Gottschalk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dennis Bartel Head-Human Resources & Technology
Bernd Reh Head-Research & Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG26.21%9 374
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.64%485 698
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION52.69%378 759
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.51%243 086
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.75%204 635
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.76%200 717