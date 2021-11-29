Dollar wobbles, currencies partly pull back on Omicron shock moves

* Dollar edges higher after Friday's drop
* Euro rises, yen steadies, Swiss franc falls
* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened then
dipped in early European trading on Monday, the euro fell and
the yen steadied, as currency markets reversed some of Friday's
moves, calming somewhat after the initial shock over the new
variant of COVID-19.
The Omicron variant https://www.reuters.com/world/how-worried-should-we-be-about-omicron-variant-2021-11-27,
first detected in southern Africa, prompted a financial markets
sell-off on Friday on fears that it would further disrupt the
economic recovery after the two-year pandemic.
The World Health Organization said it was not yet clear
whether Omicron, which has been found around the world https://www.reuters.com/world/global-spread-omicron-cases-associated-travel-curbs-2021-11-29,
is more transmissible than other variants or if it causes more
severe disease.
Markets calmed somewhat on Monday, however, with U.S. stock
futures and oil prices rebounding, as investors took a more
balanced view, waiting until the impact of the variant becomes
more clear.
The U.S. dollar index, which had its biggest one-day drop
since May on Friday, was at 91.195 at 1054 GMT, overall
unchanged on the day and still close to Friday's levels.
The dollar's status as a safe-haven currency means it can
benefit from uncertainty, but it fell on Friday because the
Omicron variant was seen as possibly affecting when the Federal
Reserve and other major central banks will raise rates.
Euro-dollar one-month volatility hit its highest since
December 2020 around 0100 GMT on Monday before dropping back
down.
"Friday's move was overdone, but the economic outlook is
even more uncertain than it was a week ago," wrote Kit Juckes,
head of FX strategy at Societe Generale, in a note to clients.
The euro, which rose versus the dollar on Friday, was down
around 0.3% at $1.12815.
VACCINE EFFICACY
European Central Bank policymakers sought to reassure
investors, arguing that the euro zone's economy had learned to
cope with successive waves of the pandemic.
Commerzbank's head of FX and commodity research Ulrich
Leuchtmann wrote in a client note that the euro had initially
benefited from the Omicron variant because of the dovishness of
the ECB.
"If Omicron leads to lockdowns and a renewed reduction in
economic activity on a global scale all rate hike expectations
turn out to be in vain and then they will be priced out again
pretty quickly," he said.
"And which currencies will be the relative winners? Of
course, the ones where rate hikes were never priced in very much
in the first place. And those were EUR, JPY and CHF."
Japan's yen steadied and was flat on the day versus the
dollar at 113.47. Euro-yen hit a new nine-month low
.
The Swiss franc likewise reversed recent moves. On Friday it
had its biggest one-day jump versus the dollar since June 2016,
a slightly bigger daily move than at the peak of the first
coronavirus-induced market shock in March 2020, but on Monday it
was down 0.5% on the day, at 0.92605.
Analysts said that currency markets would likely remain
volatile until the new variant was better understood.
"Vaccine efficacy results with the next two weeks will be
the most important headline to watch out for as well as whether
symptoms are different from that of other variants," Nomura
analyst Jordan Rochester said in a note to clients.
Goldman Sachs said it would not change its economic
forecasts on the basis of the Omicron variant until its likely
impact became clearer.
BioNTech said on Friday it may know within two weeks if the
vaccine it developed with Pfizer needs to be reworked.
Meanwhile, in cryptocurrencies, bitcoin hit a seven-week low
on Sunday before picking up. At 1100 GMT, it was at $57,228.88,
down around 0.2% on the day. Its all-time high of $69,000 was
hit earlier this month.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Ed Osmond and
Alison Williams)