Bayer wins glyphosate case in the USA again after a dry spell

HOLLISTER - After a series of defeats, Bayer has won a glyphosate lawsuit in the United States. The decision by a jury in San Benito County in the state of California confirms that the weedkiller glyphosate "is not responsible for the plaintiff's illness", as Bayer announced at the weekend. "We have thus won 10 of the last 15 lawsuits and are encouraged in our strategy of pursuing lawsuits in court."

Pilots at Lufthansa subsidiary Discover on warning strike

FRANKFURT - One day before Christmas Eve, the Vereinigung Cockpit pilots' union (VC) went on strike at Lufthansa subsidiary Discover Airlines. However, the warning strike, which was limited to five hours, did not have any serious consequences for most passengers on Saturday: The company had knitted an alternative flight schedule following the strike announcement.

But strike at IAG subsidiary Iberia at the beginning of January

MADRID - The Spanish airline Iberia is facing the threat of a strike by ground staff at the beginning of January. The unions CCOO and UGT have called on the employees of the IAG subsidiary to strike from January 5 to 8 and thus over the Epiphany on January 6, which is particularly important in Spain, the unions announced on Friday.

Commerzbank private customer boss: Soon no more reason to visit a branch

FRANKFURT - According to Commerzbank's Head of Private Clients Thomas Schaufler, the traditional bank branch will continue to lose importance in the coming years. "In a few years' time, you will hardly have any reason to visit a branch. I believe that all banking topics will then be available via the advisory center, via online channels," the DAX-listed company's CEO told the German Press Agency in Frankfurt.

Billionaire Ratcliffe buys shares in Manchester United

MANCHESTER - English billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's investment in Manchester United is complete. As the English soccer record champions announced on Christmas Eve, the entrepreneur will acquire up to 25 percent of the shares and invest a further 300 million dollars (270 million euros) in the Old Trafford stadium of the currently struggling club. Ratcliffe is expected to pay more than 1.4 billion euros for the shares, as the BBC reported on Sunday.

Maersk wants ships to sail through the Red Sea again

KOPENHAGEN - The Danish shipping company Maersk is planning to sail ships through the Red Sea again soon after a break due to increased attacks. The company is preparing to allow ships to pass through again, Maersk announced on Sunday evening. On Saturday, they had received confirmation that the announced security initiative "Operation Prosperity Guardian" was now in place to allow merchant ships to pass through the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Suez Canal.

Drug manufacturer Stada has spun off its Russian business

BAD VILBEL - The Hessian pharmaceutical company Stada has spun off its Russian business. "The owners of Stada have recently decided to spin off the Russian business of Stada AG and transfer it to a separate company, which will operate independently and autonomously under the name Nizhpharm," the company announced on request. There were no further details on the reorganization, which was previously reported by "Welt am Sonntag".

Former Erste Group Bank boss Spalt new Chief Risk Officer at Commerzbank

FRANKFURT - Commerzbank is getting its next board member from Austria: Bernd Spalt, former head of Austria's Erste Group Bank, will take over as head of risk at the Frankfurt-based DAX-listed company on January 1, 2024, succeeding Marcus Chromik.

Operator: Air traffic at BER Airport has normalized

SCHÖNEFELD - After hours of delays on Saturday, flight operations at the capital's BER airport have returned to normal. "Departures are on schedule with a maximum delay of 20 to 30 minutes," said an airport spokeswoman on Sunday. There were individual delays in arrivals due to weather conditions. With around 50,000 passengers expected, the number of passengers is lower than at the start of the Christmas vacations on Friday, when 73,000 passengers flew to or from BER, the spokeswoman said.

TV ratings: 'Kevin' once again unbeatable

BERLIN - The classic "Kevin - Home Alone" was the most-watched Christmas movie on television on Christmas Eve. On Sat.1, 2.40 million viewers watched the 1990 US comedy from 8.15 pm on Sunday. The market share was 14.3 percent.

