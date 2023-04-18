Advanced search
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
2023-04-18
10.32 EUR   +3.18%
12:19pEU Commission wants to reform crisis management in the banking sector
DP
09:54aCOMMERZBANK AG : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
MD
06:31aCommerzbank on Overnight News
MT
EU Commission wants to reform crisis management in the banking sector

04/18/2023
STRASBOURG (dpa-AFX) - The rules for dealing with failing banks are to be revised, according to the EU Commission. The authority responsible for European legislative initiatives proposed far-reaching changes to the current framework for crisis management in the financial sector and deposit insurance in Strasbourg on Tuesday. They are intended primarily to improve the existing crisis system for medium-sized and smaller banks.

Experience shows that medium-sized and smaller banks are often not wound up in the event of a failure, the EU Commission said. Instead, it said, solutions are used that sometimes involve taxpayers' money instead of bank resources or private sector-funded safety nets.

According to the authority, the rules now proposed are intended, among other things, to strengthen the advantages of resolution over insolvency. Unlike liquidation, bank resolution can be less impactful for customers, the commission said. One reason, it said, is that customers could continue to have access to their accounts by transferring them to another bank.

The coverage level of 100,000 euros per depositor per bank set in the Deposit Guarantee Schemes Directive would remain in place, according to the Commission. However, depositor protection standards would be further harmonized across the EU. For example, the new framework would extend depositor protection to public institutions such as hospitals, schools and municipalities. Customer funds deposited by investment companies, payment institutions or e-money institutions, for example, into certain types of customer funds would also be affected.

Whether the proposals are implemented on a 1:1 basis must now be decided by the governments of the EU member states and the European Parliament. In Germany, the proposal to make bank resolution the new standard for small and medium-sized institutions is particularly controversial. This is opposed by German banks and savings banks.

"With this fundamental paradigm shift, the European Commission is not only failing to achieve its goal of ensuring greater financial market stability, it is actually having the exact opposite effect," commented Daniel Quinten on Tuesday on behalf of the German banking industry. "Settlement for all" is to be bought expensively at the expense of national deposit-based protection systems, he said.

"It cannot be right to deliberately jeopardize the proven protection of existing national protection schemes in order to extend a resolution regime tailored in particular to large banks to all banks and savings banks," stressed the member of the Board of Management of the Federal Association of German Cooperative Banks (BVR).

The responsible Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in this regard at a press conference in the European Parliament in Strasbourg that national authorities would still be free to make individual decisions in the future./aha/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 1.71% 3.6 Delayed Quote.26.30%
COMMERZBANK AG 3.35% 10.335 Delayed Quote.13.17%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.86% 9.914 Delayed Quote.-8.08%
ING GROEP N.V. 2.10% 12.038 Real-time Quote.3.53%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 2.12% 22.4 Real-time Quote.-6.58%
