Euro zone bonds supported by stocks slide, geopolitical woes

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Most government bond yields in
the euro area steadied on Tuesday, with a sharp sell-off in
world equity markets and mounting concern about tensions over
Ukraine supporting demand for safe-haven debt.
Having risen above 0% for the first time since 2019 almost a
week ago, Germany's 10-year Bund yield has edged back down into
negative territory.
It was at -0.09% in early trade, little changed
on the day but close to almost three-week lows touched on Monday
as tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine gripped
world markets.
Russia's troop build up near Ukraine's border alongside
unease the U.S. Federal Reserve could slam on the brakes to
contain inflation have rattled stock markets, to the benefit of
safe-haven debt markets.
Italy's 10-year bond yield was flat at around 1.35%
after Italian lawmakers failed to elect a new
president in an initial secret ballot on Monday.
Prime Minister Mario Draghi remains the most likely
contender, but worries his promotion to head of state might
shatter his coalition government and trigger early national
elections have complicated his prospects.
"The appetite to hold BTPs in a more uncertain global risk
environment is likely to diminish further when domestic
political uncertainty is on the rise," said Christoph Rieger,
head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank.
And with the latest U.S. Federal Reserve decision out on
Wednesday, some caution appeared to be setting into markets.
Investors have ramped up rate hike bets in recent weeks,
with markets pricing in roughly four interest rate rises by the
Fed this year to contain sticky inflation.
Against this backdrop, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields have
jumped almost 25 basis points (bps) in January, dragging German
Bund yields up roughly 8 bps.
"If you think about the relative move of the 10 year
Treasury versus the 10 year Bund, I think that tells us that
markets are much more optimistic about the U.S. compared to the
euro zone," said Christoph Schon, senior principal of applied
research at Qontigo, referring to the economic outlook.
"And maybe the fact that we're kind of still hovering around
or slightly below that 0% mark, is a sign that investors are
less optimistic about the euro zone."
