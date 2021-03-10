Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank AG

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Euro zone yields calm as attention turns to U.S. inflation

03/10/2021 | 03:53am EST
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields were a touch higher on Wednesday, with the market's focus mostly on a benchmark bond auction and inflation reading out of the United States, a day ahead of the single-currency bloc's central bank meeting.

The bloc's government bonds have calmed in recent sessions, after the German 10-year yield, its benchmark, saw its worst performance in years alongside many other government bonds in February, pulled up by rising U.S. Treasury yields on bets that a vast stimulus package would reawaken inflation.

Though the rise in European yields is seen as less justified given a weaker economic outlook, euro area yields closely track moves in the United States, so attention remains on market moves and data there that might break the calm.

On Wednesday, yields on both sides of the Atlantic were unchanged to slightly higher, with Germany's 10-year yield up about a basis point to -0.30% at 0822 GMT, moving in tandem with the 10-year Treasury yield.

Yields on 10-year Italian government bonds were unchanged at 0.70%, keeping the closely watched gap between them and 10-year German yields below 100 bps after it moved towards 110 bps during the recent sell-off.

Euro area government bonds held a dovish tone ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank policy meeting, where focus will be on the bank's messaging after it failed to raise its emergency bond purchases during the recent sell-off.

On Wednesday, focus was on the U.S. February inflation reading due at 1330 GMT given the recent bond sell-off. A Reuters poll expects inflation to rise to 1.7% year-on-year from 1.4% in January, though a core reading that excludes food and energy is expected to stay unchanged at 1.4%.

"Today's macro focus should be on U.S. CPI in the afternoon, which should soothe inflation concerns with core inflation not yet picking up and our economists looking for a below-consensus reading," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank.

But Mizuho analysts said that a significant upside inflation surprise would be hard for the market to ignore.

The inflation reading comes as the U.S. Treasury holds a 10-year bond auction, after a three-year sale was well received on Tuesday, in contrast to recent sales that saw poor appetite.

In the euro area primary market, Germany will reopen a five-year bond via auction to raise 4 billion euros ($4.75 billion), while Portugal will reopen six and nine-year bonds to raise up to 1.25 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8413 euros)

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Pravin Char)

By Yoruk Bahceli


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 8 338 M 9 908 M 9 908 M
Net income 2020 -1 664 M -1 978 M -1 978 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 106 M 8 446 M 8 444 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 47 912
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 5,76 €
Last Close Price 5,67 €
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Jörg Vetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Sabine Schmittroth Member-Supervisory Board & Group Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG7.75%8 446
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.49%463 310
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION19.83%313 342
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.34%288 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%211 977
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.10.35%187 280
