Euro zone yields edge up on renewed inflation concerns

April 3 (Reuters) -
Euro zone government bond yields edged up on Monday as
investors balanced renewed inflation fears, after surprise oil
production cuts, against expectations for tightening lending
standards.
On Sunday, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers
announced further output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per
day, which analysts said would cause an immediate rise in prices
and the United States called inadvisable.
Analysts said that declines in bank stocks have historically
tightened bank lending conditions, weighed on growth and
slightly lowered core inflation. They also expect such a
backdrop to lead the European Central Bank (ECB) towards a less
aggressive rate hiking path.
The euro area's bank share index was up 1.55% at
103.7 on Monday, around 13% below its highest level since May
2018 hit in early March.
Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the
bloc's benchmark, rose 1 basis point (bps) to 2.32%. It hit its
highest since July 2011, at 2.77%, in early March.
Last week data showed euro zone core inflation accelerated
in March, strengthening the case for more ECB rate hikes.
"In our view, core inflation will come in materially above
the ECB's baseline scenario, and hence we believe this further
strengthens the need for the ECB to continue hiking beyond
current market pricing," said George Buckley, chief UK and euro
area economist, referring to market expectations for a terminal
interest rate of just over 3.50%.
MOST SENSITIVE
Two-year German Schatz yields, the most sensitive
to shifts in expectations for policy rates, rose 3 bps to 2.73%.
U.S. data released on Friday showed consumer spending rose
moderately in February, remaining high enough to possibly allow
the Federal Reserve to raise rates one more time this year.
The November 2023 ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forward
was at 3.5%, implying market expectations for
the ECB deposit facility rate to peak at around 3.6%.
ECB ESTR forwards priced the depo rate to peak at 4.1%
before fears of a banking crisis hit financial markets.
Investors are also looking ahead to the euro area producer
price index (PPI) and the ECB's Consumer Expectation Survey,
both due on Tuesday.
Industrial production inflation remains an essential
component of price pressure, while turbulence hitting the
financial markets might have changed consumers' views.
"Tomorrow's ECB consumer expectation survey could provide
further food for the doves for now," said Commerzbank's rate
strategist Rainer Guntermann.
"Last month, 3y inflation expectations corrected sharply
lower and reversed most of the jump seen last year."
Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 5 bps
to 4.15%, with the closely-watched spread between German and
Italian 10-year yields - a gauge of investor
confidence in the more highly indebted countries of the euro
zone – widening to 180 bps.
Supply was in focus as the ECB started running the bonds
off its balance sheet after ending its purchase programmes which
supported the economy during the pandemic crisis.
"We check in on supply progress as Q2 begins," Citi
analysts said in a research note. "European government bonds'
resilience to persistent supply pressure looks set to continue,
keeping spreads range-bound."
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Ed Osmond)