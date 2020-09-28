Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Commerzbank AG    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/28 03:43:08 am
4.182 EUR   +4.50%
03:27aEUROPE : European stocks jump after China data, banking rebound
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:09aCOMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

European stocks jump after China data, banking rebound

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 03:03am EDT

Sept 28 (Reuters) - European stocks partly recovered from last week's hefty losses on Monday, helped by upbeat industrial profits data from China and a jump in German lender Commerzbank after it appointed a new chief executive officer.

Commerzbank rose 4.3% after it named a top manager at rival Deutsche Bank Manfred Knof to lead the bank, which has been in turmoil following the sudden resignation of its CEO in early July.

HSBC Holdings surged 10.1% after Chinese insurance group Ping An , the biggest shareholder in the British lender, boosted its stake.

Banking stocks gained 3.6%, bouncing off all-time lows hit last week.

ArcelorMittal SA rose 8% after Cleveland-Cliffs agreed to buy the U.S. assets of the steelmaker for about $1.4 billion.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.4% by 0711 GMT after last week's 3.6% drop.

Investors have been wary about a second wave of coronavirus outbreak in Europe stalling the economic recovery. The British government is mulling tougher restrictions, possibly outlawing more inter-household socialising, a junior health minister said on Monday. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL 6.03% 10.95 Delayed Quote.-34.09%
COMMERZBANK AG 4.65% 4.184 Delayed Quote.-27.46%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 5.20% 7.124 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 9.85% 311.25 Delayed Quote.-52.13%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY 0.67% 77.59 End-of-day quote.-9.21%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.49% 361.11 Delayed Quote.-14.51%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 1.54% 793.75 Delayed Quote.-12.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COMMERZBANK AG
03:27aEUROPE : European stocks jump after China data, banking rebound
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:09aCOMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03:03aEuropean stocks jump after China data, banking rebound
RE
01:59aFocus shifts to Commerzbank's strategy after CEO named
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/27Focus shifts to Commerzbank's strategy after CEO named
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 369 M 9 736 M 9 736 M
Net income 2020 -318 M -370 M -370 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 012 M 5 823 M 5 831 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 47 549
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,89 €
Last Close Price 4,00 €
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Zielke Chairman-Management Board
Hans-Jörg Vetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Bettina Orlopp Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG-27.46%5 823
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.95%284 859
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.50%237 908
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.30%203 520
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 360
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.06%134 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group