European stocks jump after China data, banking rebound

Sept 28 (Reuters) - European stocks partly recovered from
last week's hefty losses on Monday, helped by upbeat industrial
profits data from China and a jump in German lender Commerzbank
after it appointed a new chief executive officer.
Commerzbank rose 4.3% after it named a top manager
at rival Deutsche Bank Manfred Knof to lead the bank,
which has been in turmoil following the sudden resignation of
its CEO in early July.
HSBC Holdings surged 10.1% after Chinese insurance
group Ping An , the biggest shareholder in
the British lender, boosted its stake.
Banking stocks gained 3.6%, bouncing off all-time
lows hit last week.
ArcelorMittal SA rose 8% after Cleveland-Cliffs
agreed to buy the U.S. assets of the steelmaker for
about $1.4 billion.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.4% by 0711
GMT after last week's 3.6% drop.
Investors have been wary about a second wave of coronavirus
outbreak in Europe stalling the economic recovery. The British
government is mulling tougher restrictions, possibly outlawing
more inter-household socialising, a junior health minister said
on Monday.
