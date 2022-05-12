European stocks slump following Wall Street rout on rate worries

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* STOXX 600 briefly hits lowest since March 8
* Siemens drops as it takes hefty charge
* Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fall
May 12 (Reuters) - European stocks slumped on Thursday,
echoing sharp losses on Wall Street overnight, after U.S.
inflation data fueled worries about the impact of rising
interest rates on economic growth.
The continent-wide STOXX 600 index slid 1.7%,
reversing much of the mid-week gains. Technology,
automakers and mining stocks were the top losers
among sectors.
U.S. tech-heavy index Nasdaq tumbled over 3% on
Wednesday as investors bet on bigger rate hikes by the Federal
Reserve after consumer prices moderated in April but increased
more than economists' expectations.
"We expect inflation data to remain a central concern for
both policymakers and investors over the coming months," Mark
Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth
Management said in a note.
"Rapid wage growth and strong demand could result in
sustained price increases for services, forcing the Fed to
continue raising rates even if goods prices stabilize."
Worries about monetary policy tightening, economic slowdown
in China and surging inflation have stoked worries about
recession, pushing the STOXX 600 to shed 6.7% so far in May even
thought first-quarter earnings have been largely supportive.
Adding to worries, Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine
fell by a quarter after Kyiv halted use of a major transit
route, the first time exports via Ukraine have been disrupted
since the invasion.
A volatility gauge of euro zone stocks rose to above
33 points.
Commerzbank dropped 1.7% despite confirming its
full-year net profit target of more than 1 billion euros.
Siemens fell 4.5% after it said it will quit the
Russian market due to the war in Ukraine, taking a 600 million
euros ($630.18 million) hit to its business during the second
quarter.
Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics gained
2.4% even as it forecast more than $20 billion in annual sales
by 2027 at the latest.
Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator BT
rose 2.8% after saying it had finalized the deal to combine its
sports broadcasting unit with Discovery Inc, as it met
expectations for annual core earnings.
Analysts now expect profit for STOXX 600 companies to grow
42.4%, as per Refinitiv data, up from 20.8% seen at the start of
the earnings season. Nearly 65% of the European companies have
reported so far.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)