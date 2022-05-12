Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Commerzbank AG
  News
  Summary
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/12 04:42:42 am EDT
6.105 EUR   -2.60%
04:29aCOMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:27aCOMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:27aCOMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European stocks slump following Wall Street rout on rate worries

05/12/2022 | 04:11am EDT
A man points at a computer screen showing stock information in this illustration photo taken in Bordeaux

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* STOXX 600 briefly hits lowest since March 8

* Siemens drops as it takes hefty charge

* Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fall

May 12 (Reuters) - European stocks slumped on Thursday, echoing sharp losses on Wall Street overnight, after U.S. inflation data fueled worries about the impact of rising interest rates on economic growth.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index slid 1.7%, reversing much of the mid-week gains. Technology, automakers and mining stocks were the top losers among sectors.

U.S. tech-heavy index Nasdaq tumbled over 3% on Wednesday as investors bet on bigger rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after consumer prices moderated in April but increased more than economists' expectations.

"We expect inflation data to remain a central concern for both policymakers and investors over the coming months," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management said in a note.

"Rapid wage growth and strong demand could result in sustained price increases for services, forcing the Fed to continue raising rates even if goods prices stabilize."

Worries about monetary policy tightening, economic slowdown in China and surging inflation have stoked worries about recession, pushing the STOXX 600 to shed 6.7% so far in May even thought first-quarter earnings have been largely supportive.

Adding to worries, Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter after Kyiv halted use of a major transit route, the first time exports via Ukraine have been disrupted since the invasion.

A volatility gauge of euro zone stocks rose to above 33 points.

Commerzbank dropped 1.7% despite confirming its full-year net profit target of more than 1 billion euros.

Siemens fell 4.5% after it said it will quit the Russian market due to the war in Ukraine, taking a 600 million euros ($630.18 million) hit to its business during the second quarter.

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics gained 2.4% even as it forecast more than $20 billion in annual sales by 2027 at the latest.

Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator BT rose 2.8% after saying it had finalized the deal to combine its sports broadcasting unit with Discovery Inc, as it met expectations for annual core earnings.

Analysts now expect profit for STOXX 600 companies to grow 42.4%, as per Refinitiv data, up from 20.8% seen at the start of the earnings season. Nearly 65% of the European companies have reported so far. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on COMMERZBANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 053 M 9 545 M 9 545 M
Net income 2022 930 M 980 M 980 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,50x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 7 850 M 8 276 M 8 276 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 46 218
Free-Float 84,4%
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 6,27 €
Average target price 8,31 €
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board & CFO
Helmut Gottschalk Member-Supervisory Board
Dennis Bartel Head-Human Resources & Technology
Bernd Reh Head-Research & Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG-6.29%8 276
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.92%346 983
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.05%286 583
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.2.73%236 898
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%176 953
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.28%161 355