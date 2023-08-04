FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - German government bond prices fell again on Friday ahead of the release of important U.S. economic data. By midday, the benchmark Euro-Bund futures contract fell 0.31 percent to 131.34 points. In return, the yield for ten-year German government bonds rose to 2.63 percent. Yields also rose in the other eurozone countries.

German industry again received significantly more orders in June thanks to extensive large-scale orders. Economists, on the other hand, had expected a decline. "However, this is solely due to unusually large major orders, so this increase is unlikely to prove sustainable," commented Ralph Solveen, an economist at Commerzbank. "That's why today's figures don't change the unfavorable outlook for the second half of the year, especially since more and more companies are judging their order backlogs to be too low."

Financial markets are waiting for the U.S. government's labor market report due in the early afternoon. In general, the U.S. labor market is expected to remain robust. Employment developments play an important role for monetary policy in the US. The strong labor market ensures higher wages, which can strengthen inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve has been trying for some time to get a grip on high inflation by raising interest rates, which has driven up yields on the bond markets./jsl/jkr/mis