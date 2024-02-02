FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Prices of German government bonds have fallen significantly following a surprisingly strong US labor market report. The benchmark Euro-Bund futures contract fell by 0.70 percent to 134.98 points on Friday. At the same time, the yield on ten-year Bunds rose significantly to 2.23 percent. The previous day, it had reached a one-month low of 2.22 percent. Yields also rose significantly in the other eurozone countries.

The labour market in the USA clearly exceeded expectations in January. According to figures released by the Department of Labor on Friday, the increase in employment was considerably stronger than economists had expected. Hourly wages also increased surprisingly significantly. The unemployment rate remained at a very low level. The robust labor market is likely to make the Fed's fight against inflation more difficult. Bond prices fell noticeably after the publication, not only in the US but also in Europe.

"Job growth has been consistently strong since the beginning of 2023, and this becomes even clearer when the data revisions are taken into account," commented the Commerzbank economists. In addition, wage growth has picked up again in recent months. "None of this speaks in favor of rapid interest rate cuts." Commerzbank does not expect a reduction until May.

This week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that more confidence was needed for a first rate cut that inflation would fall sustainably. The labor market has an impact on general inflation via employment and wage trends./jsl/he