FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The prices of German federal bonds have hardly changed on Wednesday. By midday, the benchmark Euro-Bund futures contract rose slightly by 0.01 percent to 130.89 points. The yield on ten-year Bunds was also little changed at 2.61 percent.

At first glance, the data on industrial orders published in Germany were very weak. New orders fell by 11.7 percent in July. However, the weakness resulted from a special effect, as a large order in the previous month of June caused considerable strain in the following month. "If you factor this out, orders actually increased minimally in July, and over the past four months this core measure has hardly changed," commented Ralph Solveen, an economist at Commerzbank. However, leading indicators would signal a decline in orders in the coming months.

Meanwhile, retail sales in the eurozone fell somewhat in July. However, this had been expected by economists. In the U.S., an important economic figure is expected in the afternoon with the ISM index for service providers. In the evening, the Federal Reserve publishes its regular economic report. Currently, no further interest rate hike is expected for the Fed meeting in two weeks. High inflation in the U.S. is trending downward./jsl/bgf/jha/