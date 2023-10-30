FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The prices of German federal bonds fell slightly on Monday. The benchmark Euro-Bund futures contract fell 0.16 percent to 128.72 points. The yield of ten-year federal bonds was at 2.82 percent. Data on Germany's economic growth weighed.

It is true that gross domestic product shrank by 0.1 percent in the third quarter compared with the previous quarter. Economists, however, had expected a somewhat stronger decline of 0.2 percent.

Commerzbank's chief economist Jorg Krämer is skeptical about further developments: "In the winter half-year, the German economy will probably shrink somewhat again because it is suffering from the massive interest rate hikes by the ECB and almost all Western central banks." Unlike most economists, Commerzbank expects gross domestic product to contract again next year, by 0.3 percent.

Price data from some German states pointed to a noticeable drop in inflation in Germany in October. At the start of trading, the data had still briefly supported bond prices. Official data for all of Germany will be released at 2 p.m./jsl/la/mis