    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:41 2022-09-08 am EDT
6.977 EUR   +1.47%
03:55aGerman finance minister damps speculation of sale Commerzbank stake
RE
09/07DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27
RE
09/07COMMERZBANK AG : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
German finance minister damps speculation of sale Commerzbank stake

09/08/2022 | 03:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Commerzbank logo is pictured before the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German finance minister Christian Lindner on Thursday sought to damp speculation about the government's stake in Commerzbank that it acquired during a bailout more than a decade ago.

Lindner, speaking at a conference in Frankfurt, said no quick decisions about the stake were needed and that it was not the time for speculation about the holding.

The government is "very satisfied with the development of Commerzbank", Lindner said.

The No. 2 German lender after Deutsche Bank is in the midst of a restructuring, trimming a third of its staff, and has returned to profit.

Germany owns a stake of more than 15% in the bank.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Marta Orosz and Christian Kraemer, editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 2.30% 7.034 Delayed Quote.2.80%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 2.67% 8.413 Delayed Quote.-25.62%
All news about COMMERZBANK AG
Analyst Recommendations on COMMERZBANK AG
Financials
Sales 2022 9 441 M 9 395 M 9 395 M
Net income 2022 1 038 M 1 033 M 1 033 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,62x
Yield 2022 3,01%
Capitalization 8 611 M 8 569 M 8 569 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 38 465
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 6,88 €
Average target price 9,16 €
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board & CFO
Helmut Gottschalk Member-Supervisory Board
Dennis Bartel Head-Human Resources & Technology
Bernd Reh Head-Research & Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG2.80%8 569
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.81%339 885
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.54%269 743
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.59%211 383
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.63%166 287
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.41%152 427