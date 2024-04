BERLIN (Reuters) - German financial watchdog BaFin has ordered Commerzbank to pay a fine of 1.45 million euros ($1.55 million) for breaching its supervisory duties, the regulator said on Monday.

"Commerzbank AG and the former comdirect Bank AG, of which Commerzbank AG is the universal successor, had breached their supervisory duties," said the regulator in a statement.

($1 = 0.9378 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)