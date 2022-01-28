Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Commerzbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/28 06:05:52 am
7.612 EUR   -1.22%
05:52aGold set for weekly loss as dollar thrives on U.S. rate hike talk
RE
04:29aSterling close to its 23-month high versus euro, eyes BoE
RE
04:09aEuro zone bond yields extend post-Fed rise
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold set for weekly loss as dollar thrives on U.S. rate hike talk

01/28/2022 | 05:52am EST
(Recasts throughout, adds comments, updates prices)

* Gold down over 2% so far this week

* Dollar index hits highest since July 2020

* Silver faces worst weekly fall since mid-June

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices retreated to a three-week low on Friday as the dollar rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve looked set to deliver a rate hike in March, setting bullion on course for its worst week since late November.

Spot gold was down 0.4% to $1,789.40 per ounce at 1033 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,790.70.

Gold prices rallied to an over two-month high earlier in the week as heightened tensions over Ukraine and increased market volatility ratcheted up interest in safe-have bullion.

Prices have dropped more than 3% since, slipping below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages in the last session, after the Fed on Wednesday reaffirmed plans to end its pandemic-era bond purchases and signalled an interest rate hike in March.

"Both bulls and bears will be equally frustrated by the recent (gold) price movements," said Ross Norman, an independent analyst.

"The market seems to be looking at the $1,800 level, which behaves like a giant magnet to the price. And we seem to continue to hover around that point," Norman said, adding the dollar's strength and rising yields were pressuring gold.

Rising rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, which is priced in dollars.

"Another rate hike this year has been priced in since the Fed's meeting, as can be seen from the Fed Fund Futures. This was clearly "too much" for gold, causing the price to fall," Commerzbank wrote in a note.

The World Gold Council (WGC) expects demand for jewellery, small bars and coins to remain strong in 2022 and for central banks "to continue buying gold but at a slower pace than in 2021."

Spot silver dropped 1% to $22.52 an ounce, and is set for a 7% drop for the week.

Platinum fell 2% to $1,001.74, while palladium declined 4.1% to $2,278.10, but has gained about 8% so far this week. (Reporting by Swati Verma and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.73% 0.69817 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.00% 1.33886 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.28% 0.78185 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
COMMERZBANK AG -1.44% 7.6 Delayed Quote.15.20%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.14% 12306.97 Delayed Quote.0.54%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.08% 1.11348 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
GOLD -0.47% 1787.988 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.26% 0.013329 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.58% 0.65449 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
SILVER -1.04% 22.499 Delayed Quote.1.23%
Financials
Sales 2021 8 379 M 9 327 M 9 327 M
Net income 2021 26,6 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 824x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 651 M 10 762 M 10 742 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 38 432
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 7,71 €
Average target price 7,49 €
Spread / Average Target -2,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board & CFO
Helmut Gottschalk Member-Supervisory Board
Dennis Bartel Head-Human Resources & Technology
Bernd Reh Head-Research & Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG15.20%10 762
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-8.23%427 807
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.20%367 299
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%250 828
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.05%208 901
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.4.23%204 238