Gold set for weekly loss as dollar thrives on U.S. rate hike talk

* Gold down over 2% so far this week
* Dollar index hits highest since July 2020
* Silver faces worst weekly fall since mid-June
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices retreated to a three-week low
on Friday as the dollar rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve
looked set to deliver a rate hike in March, setting bullion on
course for its worst week since late November.
Spot gold was down 0.4% to $1,789.40 per ounce at
1033 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,790.70.
Gold prices rallied to an over two-month high earlier in the
week as heightened tensions over Ukraine and increased market
volatility ratcheted up interest in safe-have bullion.
Prices have dropped more than 3% since, slipping below the
100-day and 200-day moving averages in the last session, after
the Fed on Wednesday reaffirmed plans to end its pandemic-era
bond purchases and signalled an interest rate hike in March.
"Both bulls and bears will be equally frustrated by the
recent (gold) price movements," said Ross Norman, an independent
analyst.
"The market seems to be looking at the $1,800 level, which
behaves like a giant magnet to the price. And we seem to
continue to hover around that point," Norman said, adding the
dollar's strength and rising yields were pressuring gold.
Rising rates increase the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion, which is priced in dollars.
"Another rate hike this year has been priced in since the
Fed's meeting, as can be seen from the Fed Fund Futures. This
was clearly "too much" for gold, causing the price to fall,"
Commerzbank wrote in a note.
The World Gold Council (WGC) expects demand for jewellery,
small bars and coins to remain strong in 2022 and for central
banks "to continue buying gold but at a slower pace than in
2021."
Spot silver dropped 1% to $22.52 an ounce, and is set
for a 7% drop for the week.
Platinum fell 2% to $1,001.74, while palladium
declined 4.1% to $2,278.10, but has gained about 8% so far this
week.
