Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Commerzbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:44:13 2023-01-20 am EST
9.600 EUR   +0.80%
07:43aHardly any damage left as a result of data theft at German ATMs
DP
01/20Germany Leads European Bourses Back to Green Amid Core Inflation Peak Hopes
MT
01/20Inflation Peak Hopes Push German Stocks to Close Friday Higher
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hardly any damage left as a result of data theft at German ATMs

01/22/2023 | 07:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Data theft from ATMs in Germany increased at a low level last year. But because criminals were able to use spied-out card data and secret numbers (PIN) for fraudulent transactions in only a comparatively small number of cases, the damage resulting from such "skimming" cases decreased by 78 percent within a year to a record low of 125,000 euros.

In 2022 as a whole, the Frankfurt-based institution Euro Kartensysteme counted 233 cases of manipulation of ATMs in Germany. A year earlier, there were 136. Individual ATMs can appear more than once in the statistics. To spy on sensitive data of bank customers, perpetrators manipulate, for example, the card reader or the keyboard of an ATM.

Almost half of the "skimming" cases last year were counted in Hamburg: 104 manipulated ATMs. Lower Saxony (48), Baden-Württemberg (26) and Bavaria (17) follow at some distance. Experts explain the fact that the figures vary greatly from region to region in a year-on-year comparison by the fact that changing groups of perpetrators specialize in certain areas.

Criminals were able to make money out of data they stole from ATMs in Germany in 113 cases last year. However, they had to go abroad to do so. This is because duplicate cards basically only work in countries that still rely on magnetic stripes that are relatively easy to copy. EMV technology has become widely accepted worldwide. This involves checking the authenticity of payment cards with the help of a built-in mini-computer each time they are used.

In the past year, duplicate cards based on data spied out in Germany were therefore used primarily in Brazil (49 percent), the USA (39 percent) and the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia (11 percent), according to Euro Kartensysteme.

Germany's banks and savings banks can recover almost the entire amount of the loss, because under international agreements, the countries with the lowest security standards must pay for losses from fraudulent transactions involving stolen card data. As a rule, anyone who has become a victim of "skimming" in this country need not fear any financial disadvantage: Provided that the affected customers have been careful with their payment card and PIN, financial institutions will compensate such damages.

But because some consumers keep their card and PIN together in their wallet despite all the warnings, the damage caused by theft and loss of payment cards has been skyrocketing for years. In 2022 as a whole, Euro Kartensysteme registered 22,676 cases in this area (previous year: 13,968) and losses of around 28.9 (around 18.2) million euros./ben/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 1.62% 3.097 Delayed Quote.10.51%
COMMERZBANK AG 0.80% 9.6 Delayed Quote.8.65%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.94% 11.982 Delayed Quote.13.17%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.57% 5.6385 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
ING GROEP N.V. 1.17% 12.308 Real-time Quote.8.08%
All news about COMMERZBANK AG
07:43aHardly any damage left as a result of data theft at German ATMs
DP
01/20Germany Leads European Bourses Back to Green Amid Core Inflation Peak Hopes
MT
01/20Inflation Peak Hopes Push German Stocks to Close Friday Higher
MT
01/20COMMERZBANK AG : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/20COMMERZBANK AG : RBC remains Neutral
MD
01/20SSE Lifts EPS Guidance on Higher Profits
DJ
01/20Commerzbank on Overnight News
MT
01/20US Crude Oil Inventories Rise to Highest Level Since Mid-2021, Commerzbank Says
MT
01/20North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Stabilize..
DJ
01/20IEA, OPEC Oil Market Forecasts Contain Little Sign of Market Optimism About China, Comm..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMERZBANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 600 M 10 403 M 10 403 M
Net income 2022 1 229 M 1 331 M 1 331 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,96x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 12 023 M 13 028 M 13 028 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 38 167
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,60 €
Average target price 10,83 €
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board & CFO
Helmut Gottschalk Member-Supervisory Board
Dennis Bartel Head-Human Resources & Technology
Bernd Reh Head-Research & Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG8.65%13 028
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.48%396 217
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.33%270 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 919
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.02%168 381
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 542