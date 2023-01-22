Hardly any damage left as a result of data theft at German ATMs

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Data theft from ATMs in Germany increased at a low level last year. But because criminals were able to use spied-out card data and secret numbers (PIN) for fraudulent transactions in only a comparatively small number of cases, the damage resulting from such "skimming" cases decreased by 78 percent within a year to a record low of 125,000 euros.

In 2022 as a whole, the Frankfurt-based institution Euro Kartensysteme counted 233 cases of manipulation of ATMs in Germany. A year earlier, there were 136. Individual ATMs can appear more than once in the statistics. To spy on sensitive data of bank customers, perpetrators manipulate, for example, the card reader or the keyboard of an ATM.

Almost half of the "skimming" cases last year were counted in Hamburg: 104 manipulated ATMs. Lower Saxony (48), Baden-Württemberg (26) and Bavaria (17) follow at some distance. Experts explain the fact that the figures vary greatly from region to region in a year-on-year comparison by the fact that changing groups of perpetrators specialize in certain areas.

Criminals were able to make money out of data they stole from ATMs in Germany in 113 cases last year. However, they had to go abroad to do so. This is because duplicate cards basically only work in countries that still rely on magnetic stripes that are relatively easy to copy. EMV technology has become widely accepted worldwide. This involves checking the authenticity of payment cards with the help of a built-in mini-computer each time they are used.

In the past year, duplicate cards based on data spied out in Germany were therefore used primarily in Brazil (49 percent), the USA (39 percent) and the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia (11 percent), according to Euro Kartensysteme.

Germany's banks and savings banks can recover almost the entire amount of the loss, because under international agreements, the countries with the lowest security standards must pay for losses from fraudulent transactions involving stolen card data. As a rule, anyone who has become a victim of "skimming" in this country need not fear any financial disadvantage: Provided that the affected customers have been careful with their payment card and PIN, financial institutions will compensate such damages.

But because some consumers keep their card and PIN together in their wallet despite all the warnings, the damage caused by theft and loss of payment cards has been skyrocketing for years. In 2022 as a whole, Euro Kartensysteme registered 22,676 cases in this area (previous year: 13,968) and losses of around 28.9 (around 18.2) million euros./ben/DP/jha