Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Commerzbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:39 2022-11-18 am EST
8.068 EUR   +0.57%
11:07aHelmut Gottschalk has decided to be no longer available as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Dr. Jens Weidman to be nominated for election as successor
EQ
11:04aHelmut Gottschalk has decided to be no longer available as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Dr. Jens Weidman to be nominated for election as successor
EQ
11/18COMMERZBANK AG : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Helmut Gottschalk has decided to be no longer available as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Dr. Jens Weidman to be nominated for election as successor

11/19/2022 | 11:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB)
Helmut Gottschalk has decided to be no longer available as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Dr. Jens Weidman to be nominated for election as successor

19-Nov-2022 / 17:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, Helmut Gottschalk has informed the shareholder representatives of the Presiding and Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank, that he decided not to be available for a new term as Chairman of the Supervisory Board after the next Annual General Meeting. He has furthermore proposed Dr. Weidmann as new member of the Supervisory Board, who will also be available as Chairman of the Supervisory Board if he is elected. The shareholder representatives of the Presiding and Nomination Committee have positively responded to the proposal and plan to recommend to the competent bodies of the bank to propose Dr. Weidmann for election to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting on May 31st, 2023. It is also intended that he will subsequently be elected the successor of Helmut Gottschalk as Chairman.

The recommendation to elect Dr. Weidmann to the Supervisory Board is subject to the approval by the Presiding and Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board and then the Supervisory Board plenary. 

 

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management’s current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

 

Contact:
Christoph Wortig
Head of Investor Relations
Commerzbank AG
Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 69 136 - 21331
e-mail:ir@commerzbank.com
ISIN: DE000CBK1001
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: CZB
LEI Code: 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 201993
EQS News ID: 1491895

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1491895&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about COMMERZBANK AG
11:07aHelmut Gottschalk has decided to be no longer available as Chairman of the Supervisory ..
EQ
11:04aHelmut Gottschalk has decided to be no longer available as Chairman of the Supervisory ..
EQ
11/18COMMERZBANK AG : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
11/18Crude Oil Processing in China to Fall YOY on Weakening Economy, Low Demand, Commerzbank..
MT
11/18Supply Deficit in Mid-2023 Could Lead to Steep Rise in Oil Prices Unless OPEC+ Reverses..
MT
11/18Russia Appears to Manage Impacts of Looming EU Oil Embargo, Commerzbank Says
MT
11/18Commerzbank on Overnight News
MT
11/17Commerzbank Says "Stubborn" Inflation Is Likely to Keep Bank of Canada Busy
MT
11/17Commerzbank on Overnight News
MT
11/17European Midday Briefing: All Eyes on U.K. Budget; Siemens Help..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMERZBANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 666 M 10 016 M 10 016 M
Net income 2022 1 112 M 1 153 M 1 153 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,33x
Yield 2022 2,99%
Capitalization 10 104 M 10 470 M 10 470 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 38 167
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 8,07 €
Average target price 9,76 €
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board & CFO
Helmut Gottschalk Member-Supervisory Board
Dennis Bartel Head-Human Resources & Technology
Bernd Reh Head-Research & Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG20.62%10 470
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.30%392 580
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.41%298 354
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%198 629
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.08%177 188
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.48%145 836