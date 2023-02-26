INDEX MONITOR: Commerzbank now in Dax, Unicredit in EuroStoxx, Safran in Stoxx

FRANKFURT/ZUG (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank returns to the Dax this Monday (Feb. 27) after around four and a half years. This was made possible by the departure of gas producer Linde from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and thus also from the most important German index.

In addition, Commerzbank had succeeded in time to present a positive operating result for the year for the second time in succession. Thus, apart from the main criterion - placement according to its freely tradable stock market value - it also met the profitability criterion, which was also required. It was introduced by Deutsche Börse in 2021 as part of its index reform.

The vacant place in the index of medium-sized stocks, the MDax, has been taken by wind turbine manufacturer Nordex, which in turn leaves a vacant place in the SDax, the index of smaller stocks. This is taken by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG).

In the EuroStoxx, the leading index of the euro zone, the Linde share was replaced today by the share of the major Italian bank Unicredit. In the mixed-currency Stoxx 50, Linde is replaced by the defense and technology group Safran, and in the Stoxx 600, the Swedish cloud computing service provider Sinch Linde's shares are included.

Index changes are particularly important for funds that replicate indices in real terms (physically replicating ETFs). There, rebalancing and rebalancing must then be carried out accordingly, which can have an impact on share prices./ck/mis