  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Commerzbank AG
  News
  Summary
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:40:02 2023-02-24 am EST
10.67 EUR   -0.56%
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Rise But Higher Rate Path Worries Return
DJ
02/26INDEX MONITOR: Commerzbank now in Dax, Unicredit in EuroStoxx, Safran in Stoxx
DP
02/26Lindner wants to use Post shares for stock annuity
DP
INDEX MONITOR: Commerzbank now in Dax, Unicredit in EuroStoxx, Safran in Stoxx

02/26/2023 | 11:51pm EST
FRANKFURT/ZUG (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank returns to the Dax this Monday (Feb. 27) after around four and a half years. This was made possible by the departure of gas producer Linde from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and thus also from the most important German index.

In addition, Commerzbank had succeeded in time to present a positive operating result for the year for the second time in succession. Thus, apart from the main criterion - placement according to its freely tradable stock market value - it also met the profitability criterion, which was also required. It was introduced by Deutsche Börse in 2021 as part of its index reform.

The vacant place in the index of medium-sized stocks, the MDax, has been taken by wind turbine manufacturer Nordex, which in turn leaves a vacant place in the SDax, the index of smaller stocks. This is taken by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG).

In the EuroStoxx, the leading index of the euro zone, the Linde share was replaced today by the share of the major Italian bank Unicredit. In the mixed-currency Stoxx 50, Linde is replaced by the defense and technology group Safran, and in the Stoxx 600, the Swedish cloud computing service provider Sinch Linde's shares are included.

Index changes are particularly important for funds that replicate indices in real terms (physically replicating ETFs). There, rebalancing and rebalancing must then be carried out accordingly, which can have an impact on share prices./ck/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG -0.56% 10.67 Delayed Quote.20.76%
DAX -1.72% 15209.74 Delayed Quote.9.24%
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG 2.14% 31.05 Delayed Quote.11.29%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.86% 4178.82 Delayed Quote.10.15%
MDAX -0.98% 28424.81 Delayed Quote.13.17%
NORDEX SE -1.47% 14.065 Delayed Quote.6.55%
SAFRAN -1.14% 133.3 Real-time Quote.14.01%
SDAX -1.65% 13231.06 Delayed Quote.10.95%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) -1.04% 457.7 Delayed Quote.7.72%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -1.04% 1059.63 Delayed Quote.9.06%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -1.17% 18.236 Delayed Quote.37.40%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD -1.10% 27.7675 Delayed Quote.14.58%
Financials
Sales 2022 9 710 M 10 244 M 10 244 M
Net income 2022 1 276 M 1 346 M 1 346 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 13 363 M 14 099 M 14 099 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 38 167
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 10,67 €
Average target price 11,79 €
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board & CFO
Helmut Gottschalk Member-Supervisory Board
Dennis Bartel Head-Human Resources & Technology
Bernd Reh Head-Research & Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG20.76%14 099
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.15%414 807
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.29%273 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.75%210 402
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.01%176 870
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.20%157 205