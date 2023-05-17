Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Commerzbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:05:28 2023-05-17 am EDT
9.854 EUR   -0.28%
01:29aInterest rate turnaround gives Commerzbank a jump in profits at the start of the year
DP
01:17aCommerzbank doubles quarterly profit, helped by higher interest rates
RE
01:05aCommerzbank with strong start to the year – net profit almost doubled
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Interest rate turnaround gives Commerzbank a jump in profits at the start of the year

05/17/2023 | 01:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT(dpa-AFX) - The turnaround in interest rates has given Commerzbank a surprisingly strong jump in profits at the start of the year. With a surplus of 580 million euros, the group earned almost twice as much in the first quarter as a year earlier, it announced in Frankfurt on Wednesday. That's around 100 million euros more than experts had expected on average. "We started the year with a lot of momentum, seamlessly continuing the strong performance of the previous year," CEO Manfred Knof summed up. "We are fully on track to achieve our targets for 2023, including a payout ratio of 50 percent."

After a net profit of 1.4 billion euros for 2022 as a whole, Knof is still targeting a significantly higher consolidated profit for this year. Commerzbank expects additional tailwind from its return to Germany's premier stock market league: the share has been listed on the Dax again since February 27.

In the first quarter, Commerzbank benefited from higher interest rates. Net interest income rose by almost 39 percent year-on-year to around 1.95 billion euros. At the same time, risk provisioning for possible loan defaults of 68 million euros was significantly below the previous year's figure of 464 million euros./ben/stw/DP/stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG -2.11% 9.882 Delayed Quote.11.84%
DAX -0.12% 15897.93 Delayed Quote.14.18%
All news about COMMERZBANK AG
01:29aInterest rate turnaround gives Commerzbank a jump in profits at the start of the year
DP
01:17aCommerzbank doubles quarterly profit, helped by higher interest rates
RE
01:05aCommerzbank with strong start to the year – net profit almost doubled
EQ
01:02aCommerzbank with strong start to the year – net profit almost doubled
EQ
12:15aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Track U.S. Debt Ceiling Talks, Ea..
DJ
05/16Dax returnee Commerzbank presents interim balance sheet
DP
05/16Rebounding Retail Sales, Unexpected Industrial Production Gain Leave US Equities Mixed ..
MT
05/16BVI: Fund industry records significant inflows in winter
DP
05/16Canada's Inflation Rates Likely to Have Fallen Further in April, Says Commerzbank
MT
05/16Lindner still sees much need for discussion on EU banking union
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMERZBANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 666 M 11 585 M 11 585 M
Net income 2023 1 948 M 2 116 M 2 116 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,25x
Yield 2023 4,91%
Capitalization 12 376 M 13 442 M 13 442 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 41 909
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 9,88 €
Average target price 12,77 €
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board & CFO
Helmut Gottschalk Member-Supervisory Board
Dennis Bartel Head-Human Resources & Technology
Bernd Reh Head-Research & Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG11.84%13 442
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.84%395 181
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.95%244 343
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.39%220 347
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.22%174 449
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.49%161 679
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer