Largest strike in decades brings Germany to a standstill

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) -
Airports and bus and train stations across Germany were at a
standstill on Monday morning, causing disruption for millions at
the start of the working week during one of the largest walkouts
in decades as Europe's biggest economy reels from inflation.
The 24-hour strikes called by the Verdi trade union and
railway and transport union EVG were the latest in months of
industrial action which has hit major European economies as
higher food and energy prices dent living standards.
Two of Germany's largest airports, Munich and Frankfurt,
suspended flights, while long-distance rail services were
cancelled by rail operator Deutsche Bahn. Striking
workers wearing red high-visibility jackets blew horns and
whistles through an empty Munich train station.
Employees are pressing for higher wages to blunt the
effects of inflation which reached 9.3% in February. Germany,
which was heavily dependent on Russia for gas before the war in
Ukraine, has been particularly hard hit by higher prices as it
scrambled for new energy sources, with inflation rates exceeding
the euro-area average in recent months.
Persistent cost pressures have pushed central banks to a
series of interest rate increases, though policymakers have said
it is too early to talk of a price-wage spiral.
Verdi union is negotiating on behalf of around 2.5 million
employees in the public sector, including in public transport
and at airports, while railway and transport union EVG
negotiates for around 230,000 employees at railway operator
Deutsche Bahn and bus companies.
In the hours running up to the strike, both sides dug in
their heels, with union bosses warning that considerable pay
hikes were a "matter of survival" for thousands of workers.
"Millions of passengers who depend on buses and trains
are suffering from this excessive, exaggerated strike," a
Deutsche Bahn spokesperson said on Monday.
Verdi is demanding a 10.5% wage increase, which would
see pay rising by at least 500 euros ($538) per month, while EVG
is asking for a 12% raise or at least 650 euros per month.
Stranded passengers expressed both sympathy and
unhappiness about the strike action.
"Yes, it’s justified but I for one never went on strike
in my entire life and I have been working for more than 40
years. At the same time, in France they go on strike all the
time about something," said passenger Lars Boehm.
FURTHER STRIKES
EVG chairman Martin Burkert told the Augsburger Allgemeine
newspaper on Monday that employers had not yet made a viable
offer and warned that further strikes were possible, including
over the Easter holiday period.
Deutsche Bahn on Sunday said the strike was "completely
excessive, groundless and unnecessary", and employers are
warning that higher wages for transport workers would result in
higher fares and taxes to make up the difference.
Monday's walkouts are part of waves of disruptive labour
strikes in wealthy European countries in recent months including
in France and Britain, where hundreds of thousands of transport,
health and education workers are pressing for higher wages.
Protests against President Emmanuel Macron's pension
reforms have sparked the
worst street violence
in years in France.
Commerzbank Chief Economist Joerg Kraemer said the
economic impact of Monday's strike was limited so far but this
could change if the strikes persisted over a longer time.
"The strike will strain people's nerves," he said. "But
economically, the losses are likely to be limited to the
transportation industry because factories will continue to
operate and many employees will be working from home."
The head of the Bundesbank Joachim Nagel said last week
Germany needed to avoid a price-wage spiral.
"To be clear: Preventing inflation to become persistent
via the labour market requires that employees accept sensible
wage gains and that firms accept sensible profit margins," he
said.
"Despite signs of second-round effects, we have not
observed a destabilising price-wage spiral in Germany so far."
(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Tom Sims, Balazs Koranyi, Christoph
Steitz Sarah Marsh, Writing by Miranda Murray and Matthias
Williams; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Ed Osmond)