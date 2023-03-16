Lindner emphasizes stability of the German credit system

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has emphasized the stability of the German credit system in view of the uncertainty in the banking sector. "The federal government is in a constant and intensive exchange with all parties involved," said the FDP leader on Wednesday evening in the ARD program "Maischberger" addressed to the ailing bank Crédit Suisse >CH0012138530> and possible effects thereby on other institutions.

"With Bafin, we have an efficient financial supervisory authority, and we have the Bundesbank, which also has a tradition of stability policy. We can therefore say very clearly that the German banking system - private banks, savings banks, cooperative institutions - is stable. And we will continue to ensure that," he said. The collapse of several regional U.S. banks triggered uncertainty in the banking sector. This was particularly evident at the ailing Crédit Suisse, whose share price fell rapidly on Wednesday./seb/DP/zb