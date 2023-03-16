Advanced search
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
2023-03-15
9.490 EUR   -8.71%
12:23aLindner emphasizes stability of the German credit system
DP
03/15Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Fall Amid Global Banking Worries
DJ
03/15Trading in big bond markets becomes challenging after bank rout - traders
RE
Lindner emphasizes stability of the German credit system

03/16/2023
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has emphasized the stability of the German credit system in view of the uncertainty in the banking sector. "The federal government is in a constant and intensive exchange with all parties involved," said the FDP leader on Wednesday evening in the ARD program "Maischberger" addressed to the ailing bank Crédit Suisse >CH0012138530> and possible effects thereby on other institutions.

"With Bafin, we have an efficient financial supervisory authority, and we have the Bundesbank, which also has a tradition of stability policy. We can therefore say very clearly that the German banking system - private banks, savings banks, cooperative institutions - is stable. And we will continue to ensure that," he said. The collapse of several regional U.S. banks triggered uncertainty in the banking sector. This was particularly evident at the ailing Crédit Suisse, whose share price fell rapidly on Wednesday./seb/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG -8.71% 9.49 Delayed Quote.7.40%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -24.24% 1.697 Delayed Quote.-18.96%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -9.25% 9.603 Delayed Quote.-9.30%
Financials
Sales 2022 9 710 M 10 231 M 10 231 M
Net income 2022 1 276 M 1 344 M 1 344 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,58x
Yield 2022 2,56%
Capitalization 11 885 M 12 524 M 12 524 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 38 167
Free-Float 84,4%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG7.40%13 953
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.39%396 235
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.16%230 059
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.49%218 683
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.61%158 856
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.71%152 400