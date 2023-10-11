FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Buoyed by significantly higher interest rates, banks in Germany are likely to have further increased their profitability in the current year. In an analysis published Wednesday, management consultants McKinsey expect the average return on equity after taxes to rise to 5.4 percent (previous year: 3.88 percent). Return on equity puts profit in relation to equity employed, showing how efficiently a company has used that money.

Despite the increase, the figure for German banks is reported to remain below the European average of 7 percent and well below the global industry average, which McKinsey expects to be 13 percent for the current year. This would put the average return on equity of the world's leading banks one percentage point higher than in 2022 and also above the long-term average of 9 percent since 2010.

For the global figures, McKinsey analyzed data from the world's 1,000 largest banks, according to a spokesperson. A separate analysis was made to calculate the return on equity of German banks, for which Bundesbank figures were used, he said.

"Even though German banks are not able to narrow the gap with the global average, they are also seeing an increase in their profitability," commented Max Flototto, head of Mc-Kinsey's banking consultancy in Germany and Austria. "In view of the economic uncertainty, declining interest margins and new competitors, banks must continue to invest in digitalization and innovative strategies to remain successful in the future."

Because at least in terms of interest margin - the difference between interest income on loans, for example, and interest expense on savings products - McKinsey estimates that the peak could be reached this year. According to the calculations, the interest margin will average 66 basis points at German financial institutions in the current year and, according to McKinsey, is likely to decline again from next year onwards.