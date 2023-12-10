FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Bank customers looking for more transparency on the costs of current accounts will in future be able to obtain information free of charge on a website of the financial supervisory authority Bafin. For example, account management fees, the interest rate for an overdraft facility or credit card costs for more than 1,400 banks and savings banks in Germany are to be listed there, according to the draft of Bafin's so-called Comparative Website Reporting Ordinance. The institutions are to report the relevant information to the supervisory authority for the first time in September 2024.

"We are pleased that progress is finally being made," said Dorothea Mohn from the Federation of German Consumer Organizations (vzbv). The banking industry and associations have until mid-December to comment on Bafin's draft. The model initially chosen in Germany for the implementation of the European Payment Accounts Directive had caused discussions in the past.

Initially, the comparison portal Check24 operated the non-commercial website, but took it offline again after just five months in April 2021 due to the unclear legal situation. Consumer advocates had filed a lawsuit due to insufficient market coverage of the comparison website. Check24 took a different view.

Stiftung Warentest comparison website costs money again

For a transitional period, Stiftung Warentest made its existing comparison of currently 468 current accounts from more than 170 banks available free of charge on test.de on the Internet. The offer ends at the end of the year. "As agreed, we will make our offer subject to a fee again from January 2024 - just like all other current tests on test.de," said a spokeswoman for Stiftung Warentest.

Consumer advocate Mohn believes it is particularly important that the so-called basic accounts are specially marked on the future comparison website and can be filtered out as a selection option in the comparison. "Consumers who rely on a basic account are particularly vulnerable. Market transparency is crucial here to prevent these people from being unnecessarily burdened with costs," said the head of the vzbv's financial market team.

Since mid-2016, every citizen in Germany has had a legal right to a current account. All financial institutions are supposed to set up a basic account on a "credit basis" for people without a permanent address if they wish. Account holders receive a bank card and are allowed to transfer money. Such an account cannot be overdrawn./mar/DP/mis