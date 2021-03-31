Log in
COMMERZBANK AG

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/31 06:41:09 am
5.299 EUR   -0.21%
Summary 
Summary

Oil falls on OPEC+ concerns over slow demand recovery

03/31/2021 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Views of Total Grandpuits oil refinery

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday on concerns about the market's recovery after OPEC and its allies lowered its 2021 demand growth forecast, although strong Chinese factory activities lent some support.

Brent crude for May, which expires on Wednesday, fell 32 cents, or 0.5%, to $63.82 a barrel at 0948 GMT. The more active Brent contract for June was down 30 cents, or 0.5%, at $63.87 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 28 cents, or 0.5%, to $60.27 a barrel.

OPEC+ has lowered its oil demand growth forecast for this year by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), a report from its experts panel meeting seen by Reuters showed.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, are set to meet on Thursday, to decide on output policy.

"Given this pessimistic outlook, it seems likely that the production quotas will be left in place for another month," said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg.

OPEC+ are currently curbing output by just over 7 million bpd in a bid to support prices and reduce oversupply. Saudi Arabia has added to those cuts with an additional one million bpd.

"The oil market is still playing a guessing game today as to what supply policy OPEC+ will set out at tomorrow's meeting, but the $64 per barrel Brent price signals that traders expect a cautious approach from the alliance," said Rystad Energy's analyst Louise Dickson.

Kuwait's Oil Minister Oil Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares expressed "cautious optimism" on Wednesday that the global oil demand will improve as COVID-19 vaccination programmes gather pace and industrial output recovers.

Oil prices found some support as China's manufacturing activity expanded at the quickest pace in three months in March as factories cranked up production after a brief lull during the Lunar New Year holidays.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in london, Additioanl reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Koustav Samanta in Singapore; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Richard Pullin and Louise Heavens)

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 225 M 9 651 M 9 651 M
Net income 2021 -512 M -600 M -600 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 650 M 7 799 M 7 803 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 47 718
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,76 €
Last Close Price 5,31 €
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Tschäge Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Hessenmüller Chief Operating Officer
Sabine Schmittroth Member-Supervisory Board & Group Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG0.84%7 799
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.57%471 397
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION28.64%336 377
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.15%286 895
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.85%214 666
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.41%197 841
