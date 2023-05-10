Online shoppers mostly pay with Paypal

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - When shopping online, German customers mostly pay with Paypal. The online payment service has overtaken purchase on account - the leading payment method in this country for years - for the first time in terms of revenue share in e-commerce in 2022, according to a study published Thursday by the retail research institute EHI in Koln.

Paypal is now offered almost everywhere in retail, study author Radoslav Raychev said of the results of the EHI study "Online Payment 2023." "Paying with Paypal is fast and convenient for customers, but not entirely inexpensive for merchants."

Overall, EHI estimates that e-commerce net sales in 2022 were around 85 billion euros, down by around one billion euros on the previous year, not least due to the reopening of business after the peak of the Corona pandemic.

According to EHI, a total of 29.6 percent of online purchases were paid for with Paypal, a further increase on the previous year when the share of the online payment service was 28.2 percent. In contrast, purchase on account, which still held the top spot in the ranking with a share of 28.3 percent in the previous year, lost significantly in importance and fell back to second place with a share of 23.8 percent.

Direct debit/bank collection (20.9 percent) was the third most popular payment method in e-commerce in terms of revenue, with credit cards in fourth place (12.1 percent). Giropay, the joint digital payment method of German banks and savings banks, was one of last year's rising stars, climbing from 0.4 percent to 1.6 percent./rea/DP/zb