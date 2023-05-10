Advanced search
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:22 2023-05-10 am EDT
9.874 EUR   +0.39%
05/10Online shoppers mostly pay with Paypal
DP
05/10Commerzbank Says Norway's Central Bank Keeps All Doors Open
MT
05/10Commerzbank Says Bank of Canada Hawkish Rhetoric Seen Supporting The Canadian Dollar; 2nd of 2 Parts
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Online shoppers mostly pay with Paypal

05/10/2023 | 11:22pm EDT
COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - When shopping online, German customers mostly pay with Paypal. The online payment service has overtaken purchase on account - the leading payment method in this country for years - for the first time in terms of revenue share in e-commerce in 2022, according to a study published Thursday by the retail research institute EHI in Koln.

Paypal is now offered almost everywhere in retail, study author Radoslav Raychev said of the results of the EHI study "Online Payment 2023." "Paying with Paypal is fast and convenient for customers, but not entirely inexpensive for merchants."

Overall, EHI estimates that e-commerce net sales in 2022 were around 85 billion euros, down by around one billion euros on the previous year, not least due to the reopening of business after the peak of the Corona pandemic.

According to EHI, a total of 29.6 percent of online purchases were paid for with Paypal, a further increase on the previous year when the share of the online payment service was 28.2 percent. In contrast, purchase on account, which still held the top spot in the ranking with a share of 28.3 percent in the previous year, lost significantly in importance and fell back to second place with a share of 23.8 percent.

Direct debit/bank collection (20.9 percent) was the third most popular payment method in e-commerce in terms of revenue, with credit cards in fourth place (12.1 percent). Giropay, the joint digital payment method of German banks and savings banks, was one of last year's rising stars, climbing from 0.4 percent to 1.6 percent./rea/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3.35% 110.19 Delayed Quote.26.93%
COMMERZBANK AG 0.39% 9.874 Delayed Quote.11.75%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.47% 9.716 Delayed Quote.-8.24%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. -3.83% 63.38 Delayed Quote.-11.01%
ZALANDO SE -1.04% 31.36 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
Analyst Recommendations on COMMERZBANK AG
Financials
Sales 2023 10 623 M 11 661 M 11 661 M
Net income 2023 1 928 M 2 116 M 2 116 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,30x
Yield 2023 4,83%
Capitalization 12 366 M 13 574 M 13 574 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 41 909
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 9,87 €
Average target price 12,64 €
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board & CFO
Helmut Gottschalk Member-Supervisory Board
Dennis Bartel Head-Human Resources & Technology
Bernd Reh Head-Research & Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG11.75%13 496
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.72%398 629
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.68%256 325
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.51%220 427
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.91%180 454
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED18.66%174 806
