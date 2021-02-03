PRESS RELEASE : Commerzbank resolves new strategy -2

financial services precisely tailored to their customers' needs. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's
foreign trade and is the market leader in German corporate banking. The Bank offers its sector expertise to its
corporate clients in Germany and abroad and is a leading provider of capital market products. Its subsidiary mBank in
Poland is an innovative digital bank. The integration of Comdirect enables Commerzbank to combine the services of one
of Germany's most advanced online banks with a personal advisory offering at local level.The Bank serves around 11.6
million private and small-business customers nationwide and over 70,000 corporate clients, multinationals, financial
service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. has around 5.7 million private
and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, but also in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In 2019, Commerzbank
generated gross revenues of EUR8.6 billion with approximately 48,500 employees.
*****
Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information.
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections.
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in
Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which
Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility,
especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the
implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management
policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking
statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any
revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date
of this release.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-02-03 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (069) 136 20
Fax: -
E-mail: pressestelle@commerzbank.com
Internet: www.commerzbank.de
ISIN: DE000CBK1001
WKN: CBK100
Indices: MDAX, CDAX, HDAX, PRIMEALL
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,
Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1165644
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1165644 2021-02-03
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 03, 2021 15:37 ET (20:37 GMT)