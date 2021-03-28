PRESS RELEASE : Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Helmut Gottschalk to become new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank

DGAP-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Helmut Gottschalk to become new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank
2021-03-28 / 21:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
- Helmut Gottschalk to be proposed to the Annual General Meeting for election as new Supervisory Board member
- Remaining vacancy on the Supervisory Board to be resolved shortly
Helmut Gottschalk is to become new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. This was decided by the Supervisory Board today.
Initially, Gottschalk will be proposed to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for election as a new
member of the Supervisory Board. Immediately after his appointment by the AGM, the Supervisory Board intends to elect
Gottschalk as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
Gottschalk is to succeed Hans-Jörg Vetter, who resigned from office on 16 March for health reasons. Gottschalk served
for a total of 15 years on the Supervisory Board of the cooperative central bank DZ Bank AG, which he successfully led
as Chairman from 2010 to 2018.
The Supervisory Board moved ahead quickly with the selection process for its new Chairman. The company also expects the
Supervisory Board to find a swift solution for the remaining vacancy, so that the AGM can be scheduled at short notice
and shareholders can be invited accordingly.
Press contact
Sascha Ullrich +49 69 136 82349
Erik Nebel +49 69 136 44986
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 30,000 corporate client
groups and around 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments -
Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services.
Commerzbank transacts approximately 30 per cent of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in almost 40
countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and
institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with German connectivity and
companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. Following the integration of comdirect, private and
small-business customers benefit from the services offered by one of Germany's most advanced direct banks combined with
personal advisory support on site. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves
approximately 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, but also in the Czech Republic and
Slovakia. In 2020, Commerzbank generated gross revenues of some EUR8.2 billion with almost 48,000 employees.
Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information.
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections.
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in
Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which
Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility,
especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the
implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management
policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking
statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any
revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date
of this release.
