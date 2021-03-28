PRESS RELEASE : Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Helmut Gottschalk to become new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank

Log in
03/28/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
DGAP-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Helmut Gottschalk to become new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank 
2021-03-28 / 21:27 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
- Helmut Gottschalk to be proposed to the Annual General Meeting for election as new Supervisory Board member 
- Remaining vacancy on the Supervisory Board to be resolved shortly 
Helmut Gottschalk is to become new Chairman of the Supervisory Board. This was decided by the Supervisory Board today. 
Initially, Gottschalk will be proposed to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for election as a new 
member of the Supervisory Board. Immediately after his appointment by the AGM, the Supervisory Board intends to elect 
Gottschalk as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. 
Gottschalk is to succeed Hans-Jörg Vetter, who resigned from office on 16 March for health reasons. Gottschalk served 
for a total of 15 years on the Supervisory Board of the cooperative central bank DZ Bank AG, which he successfully led 
as Chairman from 2010 to 2018. 
The Supervisory Board moved ahead quickly with the selection process for its new Chairman. The company also expects the 
Supervisory Board to find a swift solution for the remaining vacancy, so that the AGM can be scheduled at short notice 
and shareholders can be invited accordingly. 
***** 
Press contact 
Sascha Ullrich +49 69 136 82349 
Erik Nebel +49 69 136 44986 
***** 
About Commerzbank 
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 30,000 corporate client 
groups and around 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments - 
Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. 
Commerzbank transacts approximately 30 per cent of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in almost 40 
countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and 
institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with German connectivity and 
companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. Following the integration of comdirect, private and 
small-business customers benefit from the services offered by one of Germany's most advanced direct banks combined with 
personal advisory support on site. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves 
approximately 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, but also in the Czech Republic and 
Slovakia. In 2020, Commerzbank generated gross revenues of some EUR8.2 billion with almost 48,000 employees. 
Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statement 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in 
Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which 
Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, 
especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the 
implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management 
policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking 
statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any 
revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date 
of this release. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-28 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft 
              Kaiserstraße 16 
              60311 Frankfurt am Main 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (069) 136 20 
Fax:          - 
E-mail:       pressestelle@commerzbank.com 
Internet:     www.commerzbank.de 
ISIN:         DE000CBK1001 
WKN:          CBK100 
Indices:      MDAX, CDAX, HDAX, PRIMEALL 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1179142 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1179142 2021-03-28

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2021 15:30 ET (19:30 GMT)

