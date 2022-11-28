Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Commerzbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:29 2022-11-28 am EST
7.953 EUR   -0.96%
07:08aGerman yields rise as markets weigh impact of China protests
RE
06:35aCommerzbank on Overnight News
MT
03:33aEuro zone yields fall as China protests increase concerns over economy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/28/2022 | 07:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.11.2022 / 13:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Kaiserstraße 16
Postal code: 60311
City: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway
City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Norges Bank

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 Nov 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.01 % 0.004862748335 % 3.02 % 1252357634
Previous notification 2.98 % 0.06 % 3.04 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000CBK1001 0 37710275 0.00 % 3.01 %
Total 37710275 3.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Shares on loan (right to recall) N/A At any time 60899 0 %
    Total 60899 0.004862748335 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
State of Norway % % %
Norges Bank 3.01 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 Nov 2022


28.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1499265  28.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1499265&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about COMMERZBANK AG
07:08aGerman yields rise as markets weigh impact of China protests
RE
06:35aCommerzbank on Overnight News
MT
03:33aEuro zone yields fall as China protests increase concerns over economy
RE
11/25Gold Settles with a Gain as the Dollar and Yields Weaken
MT
11/25FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.3% as Risk Rally on Pause
DJ
11/25Gold Moves Higher Despite a Rising Dollar
MT
11/25LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks mixed, pound lower on quiet Friday
AN
11/25Stocks slip on growth concerns; China's yuan slips as key rate eased
RE
11/25US Reports Seasonally Unusual Build in Gasoline, Distillate Stocks, Commerzbank Says
MT
11/25UK Retail Could See Consumer Shift to Discounters Ahead of Christmas
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMERZBANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 667 M 10 052 M 10 052 M
Net income 2022 1 158 M 1 204 M 1 204 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,91x
Yield 2022 2,98%
Capitalization 10 056 M 10 457 M 10 457 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 38 167
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 8,03 €
Average target price 9,94 €
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board & CFO
Helmut Gottschalk Member-Supervisory Board
Dennis Bartel Head-Human Resources & Technology
Bernd Reh Head-Research & Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG20.05%10 457
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.65%401 086
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.26%302 446
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.50%205 181
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.13%180 770
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 999