Record figures for cashless payments with the Girocard

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Consumers in Germany are increasingly using the Girocard for cashless payments. More than 6.7 billion payment transactions with the plastic card were counted by the Frankfurt-based institution Euro Kartensysteme last year, according to data released on Tuesday. That was 13.4 percent than in the record year 2021.

There was a further boost for contactless payment, which retailers had particularly promoted during the Corona pandemic for hygiene reasons. "At the end of 2022, around four out of five payments in the Girocard system were made contactless," Euro Kartensysteme, a joint venture of the German banking industry, reported. The share of these payments with the Girocard increased from just under 73 percent to 79 percent within a year.

The German banking industry wants to enhance the Girocard for digital use and for use in online retailing with additional functions. "This also includes simple payment within smartphone apps, the possible linking with bonus programs in the future or the integration of the Girocard in wallets," explained Euro Kartensysteme. "The new developments here will be strongly focused on contactless payment with card and, in particular, the digital Girocard in smartphone or smartwatch."

Contactless payment is possible with girocards and credit cards that have a so-called NFC chip. In addition, contactless money can be transferred using a smartphone or smartwatch with services such as Apple Pay and Google Pay or with banking apps. The data for processing the payment is exchanged in encrypted form with the terminal at the checkout when customers hold their card or smartphone or smartwatch close to the device. For small amounts, it is not even necessary to enter the PIN.

Most of the 100 million or so Girocards that banks and savings banks in Germany have issued to their customers are equipped with the contactless function. According to industry estimates, fast payment in passing is possible at 95 percent of the now more than one million terminals in the retail sector.

The average payment amount with the Girocard fell further from 42.82 euros to 42.34 euros within a year. For contactless payments with the Girocard, however, the average amount rose further from 37.70 euros to 38.50 euros. According to the data, total sales with the Girocard amounted to 284 billion euros in 2022, up from 253 billion euros a year earlier./ben/DP/zb