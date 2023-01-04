Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Commerzbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2023-01-04 am EST
9.472 EUR   +2.25%
01/04Rising construction interest rates spur demand for home savings contracts
DP
01/04European Natural Gas Prices Decline Amid Unseasonably Mild Weather, Boosting Gas Stocks, Commerzbank Says
MT
01/04Gloomy Demand Prospects, Lower Inflation Expectations Drive Latest Oil Price Slide, Commerzbank Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rising construction interest rates spur demand for home savings contracts

01/04/2023 | 11:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - In view of the rise in construction interest rates, consumers have rediscovered home savings in the past year. In terms of the volume of newly concluded contracts, he expects an increase of 40 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year, said the chairman of the Association of Private Building Societies, Bernd Hertweck, to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. In terms of the number of units, it is 15 percent more. Demand remains high, he added.

The Association Director of the Landesbausparkassen, Axel Guthmann, put the growth in home savings for the months of January to September 2022 at just under 49 percent. The number of contracts concluded rose by 22.8 percent. The Landesbausparkassen account for around one third of the German market, with the remainder shared by private institutions.

The reason for the boom is obvious, Guthmann said: "Builders and buyers want to hedge their real estate financing as best they can against the risk of rising interest rates." A secure build-up of equity and low-interest loans - that is the core idea of building savings, he said. People rediscovered this for themselves in the spring./dhu/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 2.25% 9.472 Delayed Quote.7.20%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 5.27% 11.698 Delayed Quote.10.48%
All news about COMMERZBANK AG
01/04Rising construction interest rates spur demand for home savings contracts
DP
01/04European Natural Gas Prices Decline Amid Unseasonably Mild Weather, Boosting Gas Stocks..
MT
01/04Gloomy Demand Prospects, Lower Inflation Expectations Drive Latest Oil Price Slide, Com..
MT
01/04Commerzbank: Why OPEC's Output Cuts Are Failing to Prevent Price Slides
MT
01/04Commerzbank on Overnight News
MT
01/04European Midday Briefing: Positive Mood Ahead of U.S. Data
DJ
01/04Warburg Research raises target for Commerzbank to 10.70 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
01/04STOCKS IN THE FOCUS: Bank stocks remain on the upswing - Commerzbank..
DP
01/04Powerful financial lobby in the Bundestag: transpar..
DP
01/04COMMERZBANK AG : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMMERZBANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 656 M 10 242 M 10 242 M
Net income 2022 1 207 M 1 281 M 1 281 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 11 862 M 12 582 M 12 582 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 38 167
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,47 €
Average target price 10,29 €
Spread / Average Target 8,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board & CFO
Helmut Gottschalk Member-Supervisory Board
Dennis Bartel Head-Human Resources & Technology
Bernd Reh Head-Research & Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG7.20%12 237
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%396 335
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.00%268 832
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 221
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%159 521
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.21%159 240