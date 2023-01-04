Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Commerzbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:14 2023-01-04 am EST
9.677 EUR   +4.46%
05:48aSTOCKS IN THE FOCUS: Bank stocks remain on the upswing - Commerzbank at high since 2018
DP
05:20aWarburg Research raises target for Commerzbank to 10.70 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
05:15aPowerful financial lobby in the Bundestag: transparency gaps complained about
DP
STOCKS IN THE FOCUS: Bank stocks remain on the upswing - Commerzbank at high since 2018

01/04/2023 | 05:48am EST
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - In a market environment that remained friendly, cyclically sensitive bank shares extended their recent gains on Wednesday. The European sector index rose by an above-average 1.6 percent and is now trading at the same level as at the end of February. In Germany, Deutsche Bank shares were among the best performers on the Dax, rising 2.9 percent. The German benchmark index rose by 1.3 percent.

Commerzbank shares soared 3.5 percent to 9.592 euros in the mid-cap MDax index. In the meantime, they had reached their highest level since June 2018.

Stockbrokers also attributed the jump in Commerzbank's share price to a positive analyst comment from Warburg Research. The expert Andreas Pläsier had raised the price target for the shares from 8.20 to 10.70 euros. According to the expert, the bank's net profit forecast for the past year is likely to be topped. At 1.2 billion euros, it should exceed the originally advised target of "more than 1 billion euros." The fourth quarter should have benefited from higher net interest income.

The recent rise in yields on the capital markets is a sign of the interest rate turnaround observed worldwide in view of the sharp rise in inflation in many countries. Although this has eased somewhat recently, it is still high by historical standards. Higher interest rates in the wake of a continuing restrictive course of central banks should strengthen the earning power of banks.

Meanwhile, the cyclically sensitive bank stocks were also supported by encouraging economic data in midweek. Corporate sentiment in the euro area continued to improve at the end of last year, as shown by the rise in S&P Global's purchasing managers' index in December.

According to Joe Hayes, an analyst at S&P Global, the sentiment data suggest that the economy is likely to contract less than initially expected. "In all countries covered by the survey, the downward trend lost momentum, led by Germany, whose economy had weighed most heavily on the euro area in the second half of 2022," Hayes said. As the economy regains its footing, fewer loan defaults could threaten banks./la/bek/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 4.66% 9.7 Delayed Quote.4.84%
DAX 1.23% 14357.38 Delayed Quote.1.85%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 4.28% 11.588 Delayed Quote.4.95%
MDAX 1.12% 26208.49 Delayed Quote.3.19%
Financials
Sales 2022 9 656 M 10 184 M 10 184 M
Net income 2022 1 207 M 1 274 M 1 274 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,85x
Yield 2022 2,64%
Capitalization 11 602 M 12 237 M 12 237 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 38 167
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart COMMERZBANK AG
Duration : Period :
Commerzbank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMMERZBANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,26 €
Average target price 10,29 €
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Knof Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Orlopp Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board & CFO
Helmut Gottschalk Member-Supervisory Board
Dennis Bartel Head-Human Resources & Technology
Bernd Reh Head-Research & Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMMERZBANK AG4.84%12 237
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%396 335
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.00%268 832
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 221
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%159 521
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.21%159 240