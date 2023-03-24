Advanced search
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
2023-03-24
8.861 EUR   -5.63%
10:30aScholz: Deutsche Bank is very profitable
DP
09:43aUK Gilt Yields Fall as Signs Emerge of Easing -2-
DJ
07:38aBanks under heavy pressure - Germans at low since October
DP
News 
All News

Scholz: Deutsche Bank is very profitable

03/24/2023 | 10:30am EDT
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The recent slump in Deutsche Bank's share price is no cause for concern, according to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "There is no cause for any concern," Scholz said Friday after an EU summit in Brussels. "Deutsche Bank has fundamentally modernized and reorganized its business model and is a very profitable bank," the SPD politician said when asked if Deutsche Bank was the next Credit Suisse.

Looking at the European financial markets, Scholz said, "The banking system is stable in Europe." He added that the EU has supervisory structures that have enforced strict rules. European banking supervision and the financial system are robust and stable, he said, and European banks have resilient capitalization.

At the same time, work on the Capital Markets Union and Banking Union should be accelerated. These are just as important for growth in Europe as the single market, Scholz said. "They will make it possible for more capital to be deployed, to be deployed in the right place."/wim/DP/stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG -5.18% 8.902 Delayed Quote.6.27%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -5.82% 0.7548 Delayed Quote.-71.03%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -10.26% 8.393 Delayed Quote.-11.82%
UBS GROUP AG -4.86% 17.04 Delayed Quote.4.01%
