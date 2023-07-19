BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German Federation of Consumer Organizations (vzbv) is also critical of the Bonify app presented by Schufa for viewing one's creditworthiness. "It is not critical to use the app to retrieve a free Schufa report," vzbv expert Dorothea Mohn told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND). "However, I would not recommend anyone to consent to the account access." One should think about drawing a line here and regulating such a possibility by law.

Mohn expressed doubts that people would freely disclose their data if they urgently needed a contract. "Because anyone who needs a certain contract and sees their chances of getting it increased by passing on their data is ultimately implicitly forced to allow the app or Schufa to look at their account," she said.

Consumers can view the data stored by Schufa on their creditworthiness online at any time and free of charge. To do so, they need to register with the app of the subsidiary Bonify, which integrates the so-called basic score calculated by the credit agency. The Bonify app is just one offer, it said. A Schufa-owned app for free data insight is to be launched in 2024.

Users can register with Bonify using their ID card or their own bank account. In the current process, users grant Bonify 90 days of insight into their account with their identification. Critics fear that Schufa could collect even more data this way.

The Schufa rating is important for consumers. Banks, mail-order companies, mobile phone companies or energy providers inquire about the creditworthiness of their customers with private credit agencies such as Schufa./sl/DP/zb