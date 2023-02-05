Study: New construction financing business slumps again

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Demand for construction financing has slumped again in the wake of rising interest rates. German banks' new business in real estate loans to private households and the self-employed fell by 43 percent in December compared to the same month last year, according to new data from consulting firm Barkow Consulting. With a volume of 13.5 billion euros, new business was at its lowest level since June 2011, the analysis said. The study, obtained by Deutsche Presse-Agentur, is based on figures from the European Central Bank and the Bundesbank.

The decline in December was the fourth negative record in a row, consultant Peter Barkow said. Measured against the record volume of 32.3 billion euros in March 2022, there is a minus of almost 60 percent, he said. There was no relief in sight, he said, with Schufa data pointing to a 41 percent decline in January compared with the same month last year.

Financing intermediaries reported a lot of reluctance among customers. "There is less interest in real estate investment among capital investors, and less financial feasibility among owner-occupiers," said Michael Neumann, chief executive at Dr. Klein. Overall, fewer people could currently afford a property because they can not raise the recommended equity of 20 percent of the purchase price, observes Tomas Peeters, head of Baufi24. And Jörg Utecht, head of the Interhyp Group, says: "Capital investors in particular are currently holding back, as buying property is no longer profitable for them in the current environment."

New business in construction financing has been shrinking for months, partly because lending rates have more than tripled within a year. Builders are also having to contend with high construction prices, which is putting the brakes on new construction. And there is uncertainty in the real estate market as to how far prices will fall after the long boom./als/DP/zb