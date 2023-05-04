Study: Real estate buyers bring more money and repay less

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - In view of increased lending rates and expensive materials, real estate buyers and builders have to bring more money with them. Owner-occupiers contributed an average of a good 142 400 euros of equity to build or buy a property in the first quarter - almost ten percent more than in the first quarter of 2022 (about 129 900 euros). This is shown by data from the construction financing broker Hüttig & Rompf.

Whereas in the first quarter of 2022 an average of 22.6 percent of the purchase price was contributed from own funds, at the beginning of this year it was 28.5 percent. For owner-occupiers alone, the equity share had risen by 6.5 percentage points, it said.

Owner-occupiers paid according to the evaluation in the first quarter on average half a million euro for a real estate, the higher own capital funds portion would be reflected thus with 32,000 euro. For owner-occupiers, the purchase prices in the first quarter fell quite significantly by a good 6 percent measured against the fourth quarter of 2022, said Benjamin Papo, CEO of Hüttig & Rompf. Capital investors bought for 321,000 euros on average, according to the data.

Despite falling prices, the monthly burden on new loans has increased year-on-year - by 18.5 percent for owner-occupiers to an average of 1841 euros and by 13.5 percent for capital investors to 1199 euros. The reason is the construction interest rates, which have almost quadrupled in the past year for ten-year loans and most recently stood at around 3.8 percent. In addition, the requirements of banks have increased: they often examine loan applications more critically.

In order to push down the financial burden, borrowers are switching to shorter terms, according to Hüttig & Rompf. "In terms of loan conditions, attention is currently being paid to the decimal places." If at the beginning of 2022, 60 percent of owner-occupiers had still chosen a fixed interest rate of at least 15 years, it was recently 43 percent. The proportion of loans with ten-year fixed interest rates has grown to 46 percent - "even though only 0.2 percentage points can currently be saved on the effective interest rate in this way," notes Hüttig & Rompf.

Borrowers are also repaying more slowly. The average repayment rate of owner-occupiers has fallen from 2.58 percent at the beginning of 2022 to 2.16 percent most recently. Although this reduces the monthly burden, the repayment period is extended by almost three years under the same conditions, Hüttig & Rompf calculates./als/DP/zb