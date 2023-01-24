Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Commerzbank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
2023-01-24
9.678 EUR   +0.29%
Study: Real estate buyers bring more money with them and repay more slowly
DP
01/24Wheat Futures Rise on Fresh Precipitation -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
01/24U.S business activity downturn eases slightly; euro zone back to growth
RE
Study: Real estate buyers bring more money with them and repay more slowly

01/24/2023 | 11:52pm EST
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - In view of increased credit interest rates and expensive materials, real estate buyers and builders must bring significantly more money. While owner-occupiers in 2021 still contributed on average a good 111,000 euros of their own funds to the construction or purchase of a property, the amount rose last year by a good quarter to just under 140,000 euros, as new figures from construction financing broker Hüttig & Rompf show. In the final quarter of 2022, it was therefore almost 149,000 euros in the brokered properties of the company.

The equity share of the total costs of builders and buyers, which were on average 562 000 euros, had risen from 20 percent in 2021 to almost 25 percent last year, according to Hüttig & Rompf. By the last quarter of 2022, it was already 28 percent. "This is necessary in order to get financing approved at reasonable conditions in the first place by banks, which have significantly increased their requirements in recent months." Many banks are examining loan applications more critically in view of increased interest rates and high inflation, and have increased the flat rates for living expenses.

Construction interest rates for ten-year financing have more than tripled within a year from around one percent to about 3.5 percent most recently. At the same time, real estate prices are only slowly falling from a high level, while construction prices continue to rise rapidly. Many people can no longer afford the dream of owning their own property or prefer to hold back. As a result, new construction financing business has slumped since last summer.

The risen costs make themselves felt with the credit load, so Hüttig & Rompf. If 2021 with mediated credits the monthly total rate of owner-occupiers amounted to on the average 1447 euro, it rose 2022 strongly to 1717 euro. Debtors repaid more slowly due to necessity: While the repayment rate for newly concluded construction loans for owner-occupiers was 2.8 percent in 2021, it fell to 2.4 percent in 2022 and to 2.2 percent in the final quarter.

While this lowers the monthly burden, it often means borrowers pay off their loan years longer. According to construction financing broker Dr. Klein, average repayments in November had already fallen to their lowest level since 2012. For debtors, this can be explosive: Experts advise to have paid off real estate loans well before retirement. Another rule of thumb is that a loan should account for no more than one-third of household income./als/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
