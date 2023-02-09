Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Commerzbank AG
  News
  Summary
    CBK   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CBK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:01:25 2023-02-09 am EST
10.39 EUR   +1.10%
05:17aWar and crises slow down fund business in 2022
DP
02:57aGerman EU-harmonised January consumer prices rise 9.2% y/y
RE
02/08Sanctions on Russia Unlikely to be Withdrawn or Tightened Even if Russian Crude Exports Remain Robust, Commerzbank Says
MT
War and crises slow down fund business in 2022

02/09/2023 | 05:17am EST
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - War and crises slowed down the business of fund companies in Germany in 2022. After three consecutive years of growth, assets under management fell again for the first time. Fund companies managed total assets of 3804 billion euros at the end of last year. That was almost 12 percent less than the record level of more than 4300 billion euros a year earlier, as the fund association BVI announced in Frankfurt on Thursday.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a watershed event," BVI President Dirk Degenhardt said. "The war, skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation rates have led to significant price declines on the stock and bond markets, unsettling investors."

Open-end mutual funds, which are aimed at broader investor groups, reportedly saw a bottom-line outflow of four billion euros last year. However, this was less than in the crisis years 2008 (27 billion euros) and 2011 (15 billion euros), classified the BVI. At the end of the year, there were 1280 billion euros in such funds.

At the end of September, the downward trend had been stopped. In the fourth quarter, five billion euros in fresh money had flowed into mutual funds. The recovery of prices on the stock markets alone caused the value of total assets under management to rise again at the end of the year./ben/DP/stk


© dpa-AFX 2023
