    CZB   DE000CBK1001

COMMERZBANK AG

(CZB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/31 02:49:03 am EDT
8.185 EUR   -0.40%
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Allianz SE EUR1.25bn 30.1NC10.1
PR
05/30Oil Rises to the Highest Since March as China Readies to Lift Lockdowns, US Driving Season Begins
MT
05/30Commerzbank Views Jump in Crude Oil Prices Excessive Amid Market Conditions
MT
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Allianz SE EUR1.25bn 30.1NC10.1

05/31/2022 | 02:31am EDT
Post Stabilisation Notice

May 31, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz SE

EUR 1,250,000,000 Dated Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate Tier II Notes due 05 July 2052

Launched off the Issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Allianz SE
Guarantor (if any): n/a
ISIN: DE000A30VJZ6
Aggregate nominal amount: € 1,250,000,000
Description: 4.252% 30.1NC10.1 Notes due 05 July 2052
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
BofA Securities Europe SA
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
HSBC Continental Europe

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© PRNewswire 2022
